Knicks fans flood Spurs home turf to witness team potentially clinch first championship in 53 years

New York Knicks fans flooded the Spurs’ home turf Saturday as fans turned out in force to watch their beloved home team potentially clinch their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

New York Knicks fans flooded the Spurs’ home turf Saturday as fans turned out in force to watch their beloved home team potentially clinch their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

“They told us in our meeting it’s basically going to be a New York Knicks home game,” a Frost Bank Center security guard was overheard saying by a Post reporter.went to Knicks fans and the stands at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio were awash in blue and orange. Scores of Knicks fans repping their team’s jersey were seen entering the arena ahead of the game, chanting “Let’s Go Knicks.

” New York’s “celebrity row” came out strong for their beloved squad with Knicks staples Tracy Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Fat Joe and Spike Lee in attendance. Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito and even Prince Harry came out to San Antonio to cheer on the Knicks.

Hall of Famer and Knicks royalty Patrick Ewing came out to support his former team — Ewing played center for the Knicks the last two times they made the finals in 1994 and 1999. Knicks great and two-time NBA Hall of Fame inductee Walt “Clyde” Frazier Jr. was in attendance — Frazier led the team to their two championships in 1970 and 1973.

Knicks fans’ presence was strongly felt with raucous cheers for the team thundering throughout the Frost Bank Center the entire game. Knicks fans’ show of force came in the face of an attempt by the beleaguered Texas team to prevent them from purchasing tickets to the game.outside of a 150-mile radius of San Antonio.

“Frost Bank Center is located in San Antonio, Texas. Sales to this event will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center,” a note on Ticketmaster read. Despite the warning, New York billing zip codes bought 37% of tickets, and 8% were purchased by fans in New Jersey, after Madison Square Garden and New York Governor Kathy Hochul reached out to ensure anxious Knicks fans wouldn’t be turned away at the gate.

“We’ve confirmed with Spurs ownership that they will not be revoking any tickets that Knicks fans have to tonight’s game in San Antonio and all ticket holders will be allowed in to Frost Bank Arena,” MSG said in a statement shared with The Post. “After hearing concerns from Knicks fans, my team got in touch with Ticketmaster, and I’m pleased to confirm that no fan who purchased a ticket through the platform will have their ticket canceled,”





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