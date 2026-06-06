Knicks Fans Erupt in Celebration as Team Nears First Championship in 53 Years

Knicks nation goes wild in New York City as the team is two wins away from its first NBA championship in 53 years. Fans gather at watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, chanting and celebrating, with some declaring they will quit their jobs or propose if the Knicks win.

, Knicks nation went bonkers back in the Big Apple with their team just two wins away from its first championship in 53 years. Chants of “Go New York, go New York, go New York, go!

” and “Knicks in four! ” echoed down Seventh Avenue and drivers could be heard honking their horns in their own show of support one block away. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post The party kicked off hours earlier as diehards secured spots at a watch party outside the World’s Most Famous Arena more than four hours before the 8:42 p.m. tipoff.

“I feel exhilarated,” said Lester Alexander, who was equipped with a Knicks flag attached to a broomstick. “I can’t be happier. As a New Yorker, nothing could ruin my day now, my week, my month, my summer,” the 27-year-old, who goes by “Les,” told The Post.

“I’m gonna propose to the most beautiful woman I’ll meet that night. ‘Cause right now I’m single. And if I don’t find nobody I’ll just marry the game,” he declared. Lone Pine Press for NY Post Ben Stiller reacts after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026.

Pals Surgio Urnia, 35 and Ken Lopez, 50, also joined in on the festivities outside the Garden.

“The thing that I love about the watch party is the camaraderie between the New York culture,” said Urnia, a Brooklyn resident. When asked how he would celebrate the Knicks winning the championship, he had a blunt response: “I’m quitting my job. ”“I’m going to the parade. I am gonna get a new girlfriend.

I’m gonna have a brand new life,” he insisted. Lone Pine Press for NY PostLeaning against the barriers in front of MSG was Nasir Boston, 24, of Queens, who currently works as a security guard but hopes to get into the social media field.

“The Knicks got all of us united right now, all five boroughs, including Long Island,” Boston told the Post. Similar scenes of jubilation erupted across the city on Friday night as Central Park was home to another watch party and bars were packed to the brim with fans.

The Jeffrey, an institutional Upper East Side sports bar, slashed the prices of beer and food from 7 p.m. to tip off at 8:30 p.m. at their 1973 levels — $.73 draft beers, oysters, wings and hot dogs. Aristide Economopoulos for NY PostLone Pine Press for NY Post Ben Stiller reacts after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026.

A Knick fans cheers on the Knicks during a watch party in Central Park on June 5, 2026.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Knicks NBA Finals Championship Fans Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans erupt after Knicks steal Game 1 of NBA FinalsFans erupted with joy in New York City after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports from outside of Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

Knicks, Spurs fans in heated arena scrap during Game 1 of NBA FinalsKnicks fans traveled well to San Antonio and the hometown faithful didn’t love it.

Read more »

Knicks Fans Continue to Outdo Themselves With Postgame CelebrationsVideos of unhinged, euphoric New Yorkers have become one of the best things about the NBA playoffs this year.

Read more »

Tate McRae is catching Knicks fever with post-Game 1 celebration photosNew York is close enough for Tate McRae.

Read more »