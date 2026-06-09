Knicks fans clash with cops in chaotic scene outside Bryant Park Game 3 watch party

Rowdy Knicks fanatics clashed with cops outside Bryant Park’s Game 3 watch party Monday night – including at least one who hurled a bottle at an officer.

Rowdy Knicks fanatics clashed with cops outside Bryant Park ’s Game 3 watch party Monday night – including at least one who hurled a bottle at an officer.

The sea of fans was already teetering over the edge just one hour after tip-off, as many didn’t make it inside the official watch park of the Knicks-Spurs game in the Midtown park. People react during a watch party in Bryant Park for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026 in New York City. Rabblerousing fans started vaulting onto parked cars while chanting “We want Wemby!

” One daredevil set fire to a Spurs t-shirt, while a mob chased a San Antonio fan across the street. The troublemakers, who largely appeared to be young people, even knocked down a metal bus sign and broke off large tree branches. Cops in riot gear rushed to control the unruly crowd and deployed pepper spray, while fans tossed bottles at the officers.

The New York City Police Department and Secret Service cancelled an NBA Finals watch party near Madison Square Garden, with fans advised to arrive at least two hours before Monday’s game due to heightened security for President Trump’s attendance. One person was arrested for assaulting a police officer and at least six people were cuffed for disorderly conduct.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Bryant Park New York Knicks Sports Fans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Brunson reveals Kobe Bryant's impact amid Knicks' NBA Finals runJalen Brunson revealed how Kobe Bryant impacts him as he competes for his first NBA championship with the Knicks.

Read more »

Knicks watch party to be held at Bryant Park after NYC axed planned event outside MSGBryant Park will serve as a Knicks watch party location for Monday night’s NBA Finals match-up, giving thousands of fans the chance to come together and watch the hometown heroes battle the San Ant…

Read more »

Bryant Park added to watch party locations for Knicks Game 3: Here's where to watchThe Knicks are bringing a 2–0 NBA Finals lead back home to Madison Square Garden on Monday night, but fans looking to rally outside the arena will need to head a few blocks east.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson channels Kobe Bryant with approach to Knicks’ 2-0 NBA Finals leadClearly, Brunson is taking after Bryant. The only time to celebrate is when the ultimate goal is accomplished.

Read more »