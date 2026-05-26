Knicks Fans Celebrate Historic Sweep of Cleveland Cavaliers

Knicks fans celebrated their team's historic sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, marking the end of a 27-year dry spell since their last Finals appearance. The celebration was marked by chaos in the streets of New York City and Cleveland, with revelers scaling lamp posts and chanting slogans.

Knicks fans partied like it was 1999 on Monday night, punctuating a dominant run to the NBA Finals with a one-sided sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers that plunged the Big Apple into chaos.

The win ended a 27-year dry spell since their last Finals appearance — and Knicks nation was quick to use the opportunity to make up for lost time. The New York Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The scene at a Radio City viewing party remained under control, while Madison Square Garden was plunged into a frenzy where thousands of revelers packed the streets immediately outside The Mecca. Some scaled lamp posts, while others used brooms to perform a ceremonial ‘sweep’ and hoisted themselves onto elevated ledges. Within an hour of the Knicks’ clinching win, fans were chanting ‘f—k the World Cup!





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Knicks Cavaliers NBA Eastern Conference Finals Celebration Chaos Scaling Lamp Posts Chanting Slogans

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