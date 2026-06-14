Knicks fans celebrate historic NBA championship win

Jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York Saturday night to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship win in more than 50 years.

Jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York Saturday night to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship win in more than 50 years. Jubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York Saturday night to celebrate the team’s first NBA championship win in more than 50 years.

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years. As fans celebrate the franchise’s first title since 1973, here’s a look back at what the world looked like the last time New York won. Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to watch the annual Trooping of the Color celebrating the official birthday of King Charles III.

Spectators gathered on Saturday afternoon to witness the removal of President Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following the order of a federal judge. CNN's Camila DeChalus reports. A crowd packed into a Nashville Metro Planning Commission meeting Thursday night to oppose plans to build a data center next to the city’s zoo, home to more than 3,000 animals and endangered species.

The AI company behind the proposed center, DC BLOX, told CNN affiliate WTVF it wants to work with the zoo and community to ease their concerns. With 78 World Cup games, millions of fans and countless events, local and federal law enforcement have ramped up security across the 11 US cities hosting games this summer.

President Trump’s much anticipated UFC fight at the South Lawn of the White House is going ahead as planned, despite thunderstorms in the forecast, UFC President Dana White said at a press conference ahead of the fight weekend. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports.





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