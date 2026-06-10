Knicks Face Must-Win Game 4 After Dropping Game 3 to Spurs in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks, holding a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals, must regroup after a 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3. Victor Wembanyama's dominant performance and the Spurs' relentless play have shifted momentum, forcing the Knicks to respond in a critical Game 4 to avoid a tied series.

The New York Knicks ' forward Karl-Anthony Towns and the San Antonio Spurs ' center Victor Wembanyama clashed in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The last time the Knicks lost a game, they did not lose again for a month and a half. After falling behind Atlanta in the first round of the NBA playoffs, desperation turned into domination. The Knicks won 13 consecutive games, many by blowout margins, in one of the most impressive postseason streaks in NBA history. Now they do not need anything so dramatic.

With a 2-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, a simple 2-2 record for the remainder of the series would give New York its first championship since 1973. So after losing Game 3, the Knicks do not need a restructuring. But they do need to be better.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Miles McBride (2) walk toward their bench as San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson (left) looks away during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals series on Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

"We have a veteran group. No one is, in quotes, panicking or anything like that. Everyone is disappointed that we did not come out and execute and play at the level we feel is our standard. That takes nothing away from San Antonio, but we feel we can play much better than we did," Knicks coach Mike Brown said on Tuesday.

Game 4 is on Wednesday in a series where the visiting team has won all three games, only the second time that has happened in the NBA Finals. The Spurs jumped on the Knicks from the start and then outlasted them down the stretch in their 115-111 victory on Monday. Victor Wembanyama controlled the action on both ends with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Not showing fear in a hostile road environment for the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999-just as they did not in winning a Game 7 on the road against defending champion Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals-Wembanyama and the Spurs again looked like a team that could win a title without first enduring the growing pains that other young groups have had. The Spurs believed it even after losing two games in San Antonio, meaning they would have to become the first team ever to win a title after starting 0-2 on their home court.

It is a conviction built from having one of the best players in the world and a ton of talent around him, a group so sure of itself that the players did not attach too much significance to their achievement on Monday.

"I did not want us to get too happy about a win and get complacent and take our foot off the gas a little bit for the next game. But I think since the end of Game 2 we have stayed confident that we are going to win this series, and that is what we plan to do," said guard Stephon Castle, who scored 23 points.

The Knicks' first loss since April 23 did not send them scrambling for solutions because they were constantly looking for ways to improve even when all they did was win.

"Every game, no matter what the situation, we are growing as a team. I think we are learning and improving-obviously before last night. Whatever happens, we are going to stay together. We are going to execute, we are going to be better.

That has to be our mentality from here on out," Brunson said. There are things to fix. Karl-Anthony Towns is not scoring in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama has clearly found ways to hurt the Knicks in the last game and a half, after struggling-by his standards-earlier in the series.

They have to turn the ball over less and defend better without fouling, no matter what Brown thought of the officiating in Game 3. The Knicks did enough of those things right to string together the second-longest winning streak in postseason history. Now they have to bounce back quickly from a defeat, or they will travel to San Antonio for Game 5 with the series tied.

"We have, what, 13 games in a row, 50 days of video to show what it looks like when we are at our best. So we have good material. We will get back to our fundamentals, to what makes us great, to what made us great, and we will get back to work," Towns added





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Jalen Brunson Karl-Anthony Towns Mike Brown Stephon Castle Game 4 Basketball Playoffs Championship

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