Knicks enjoy history-tying 84-point first half in dominant win

The Knicks broke out of their early-game slump in historic fashion.

They erupted for 84 points in the first half of on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. It tied a franchise record set on Nov. 18, 1988, against the 76ers.

Wednesday, on the other hand, represented the Knicks’Jalen Brunson celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the Knicks’ 135-105 blowout win over the Bulls on Nov. 4, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The 84 points were also the most the Knicks have ever scored in any half at the current Madison Square Garden.

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“I really liked how we started out,” coach Mike Brown said. “Spacing the floor well, touching the paint, and then re-spacing too. Our re-spacing was really quick and really decisive. We had some great, great looks early on.

And everybody played well offensively.

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“Our pace was pretty good, it’s something we’ve been talking about. Our offensive rebounding, for shooting a high percentage, was pretty good. Just a lot of good things. ” Entering Wednesday, the Knicks were averaging just 51.6 points in first halves — the third-worst mark in the NBA and better than only the Bucks and Nets.

They were shooting a paltry 39.2 percent from the field in first halves — worst in the NBA. Charles Wenzelberg / New York PostBut they shot 62.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range during Wednesday’s first half and led by 32 at the break. , going a red-hot 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. OG Anunoby added 18 first-half points.

“Obviously, making 3s, but I think making our two-pointers are really important as well,” Brunson said. “… When you have it going, it feels good. Just trying to play off that and use your gravity to make plays. I feel like it really started on the defensive side of the ball, we were able to get stops and get out in transition.

” It also helped that the Knicks took a staggering 26 free throws in the first half — making 24 of them. Anunoby was 11-for-12 from the line in the first half, relentlessly attacking the rim. The historic start allowed for plenty of late-game rest at a time the Knicks have talked about dealing with physical fatigue given their short offseason. All five starters sat the entire fourth quarter.

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“It was a really good half,” Brown said, “in terms of doing what we believe we should be doing offensively as our staples. Everybody was really good in those areas. ”