Knicks enforcing no-bag policy, ‘TSA-style’ security at NBA Finals Game 3 with Trump’s expected attendance

The Knicks are keeping security tight for their first NBA Finals home game in 27 years.

a slew of rules they will enforce Monday night at the Garden, including a “strict no-bag policy,” along with “TSA-style” security measures ahead of NBA Finals Game 3.

The Knicks suggest fans show up at least two hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip-off to ensure they are at their seats on time for the start of the first quarter.

“A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum,” the team wrote. “Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.

”The Garden typically allows bags that fit under one’s seat but do not exceed 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, The game, already historic enough for a sporting event, is also expected to see President Donald Trump among the attendees.that Trump was going to come to the World’s Most Famous Arena, the commander in chief confirmed the news. It’s the first time a sitting president will attend an NBA Finals game.

“ find a way to do it,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team. ”for Trump’s attendance and spoke to the president’s bona fides as a Knicks fan well before he took office.

“We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team,” Silver said this week. The Knicks, after thrilling wins in Games 1 and 2, hold a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Spurs as they look to clinch their first NBA championship since 1973 on home court.





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