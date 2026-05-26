Knicks end NBA Finals drought after demolishing Cavaliers to complete sweep

The Knicks have now won 11 in a row after falling down 2-1 to the Hawks in the opening round after a pair of one-point losses.

The Knicks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after beating the Cavaliers,130-93, on Monday night to complete an Eastern Conference finals sweep.

After a quick start from the Cavaliers, the Knicks quickly punched back with their offense firing on all cylinders and had the lead pushed to 12 by the end of the first quarter, thanks to a punishing transition offense. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post That lead seemingly swelled with each passing minute as the Cavaliers were never able to get the game back to single digits.

The Knicks have now won 11 in a row after falling behind 2-1 to the Hawks in the opening round after a pair of one-point losses. And just like against Atlanta and Philadelphia, the closeout game was never in doubt in a road massacre. , other fans celebrated at a watch party at Radio City.

It is the Knicks’ first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999, when they lost to the Spurs — with plenty of futility and frustration in the 27 years that have passed since. The Knicks now await the winner of the Spurs-Thunder series with the Western Conference finals even at 2-2. Jalen Brunson celebrates during the Knicks' Game 4 rout of the Cavaliers on May 25, 2026. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post





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