Jose Alvarado scores 21 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 121-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, keeping their NBA Cup hopes alive while coach Mike Brown cites scheduling benefits of potential elimination.

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a final score of 121-102 on November 25, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. This victory prevents the Knicks from facing immediate elimination from the NBA Cup tournament. The win extends their overall winning streak to six games and improves their season record to 12-6. They remain in first place in their group with a 1-2 record, though their path to the final remains narrow.

Jose Alvarado served as the primary catalyst for the comeback effort during the game. He scored 21 points in total, with 16 of those points coming in the final period. The Knicks overcame a significant deficit after the Cavaliers blew an 11-point lead late in the third quarter. New York dominated the fourth quarter with a 39-17 run, punishing Cleveland while the visitors struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm.

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Head coach Mike Brown utilized a twelve-man rotation during the contest, giving significant playing time to Pacôme Dadiet. He also made the NBA debut of Tyler Nickel during the game. Brown publicly acknowledged the strategic benefits of being eliminated from the tournament, citing a lighter upcoming schedule as a major advantage. He explained that advancing could force the Knicks to play three additional road games.

The Knicks must defeat the Miami Heat on Friday by at least seven points to keep their tournament hopes alive. Advancement also requires a loss by the Philadelphia Sixers to the Indiana Pacers on the same day. The team remains technically eligible until Thanksgiving, but the margin for error is virtually nonexistent. Brown emphasized the mental and physical stress associated with the expanded schedule during the tournament.

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Mikal Bridges contributed an efficient 19 points to the victory, helping the Knicks overcome the absence of key starters. OG Anunoby was sidelined due to a calf strain, while Miles McBride missed the game because of left adductor tightness. The team also lost backup center Andre Drummond to a head injury in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns extended his double-double streak to fifteen games with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Brown knows because the NBA shared the possibilities of the tournament structure. Advancement potentially brings another three road games, including the final in Indiana. Elimination means two games, including one at home, over a nine-day stretch. He noted that resting banged-up players during a potential elimination window could benefit their playoff run significantly.

The Knicks previously won the NBA Cup last season, with each player earning over 500,000 in prize money. That victory contributed to a phenomenal season where the team later captured the NBA championship months later. However, the organization did not fully embrace the tournament structure initially, taking nearly a full year to hang the championship banner.

Adam Silver has expressed enthusiasm for the tournament, but Brown highlights the logistical challenges coaches face. The team played an 83rd game and faced back-to-back matches after winning the Cup last year. Brown emphasized the physical toll experienced during that extended season. He stated that the games are intense and add a level of stress to both mind and body.

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When discussing the Cup, Brown noted that it adds stress because of the intense games played in a short amount of time. He recalled that last year involved playing game after game without a break. After winning the Cup, the team had to hop on a plane and play in Indiana the next night. He mentioned that while the competition is great, the setup adds significant stress physically and mentally.

The coach is trying to be smart about player health and schedule management. He wants to compete and win, but also sees the opportunity for rest if the team does not advance. Brown mentioned that there is a chance to work on things in between the games if not involved in the Cup. This perspective aligns with the physical toll experienced during the 2025 tournament.