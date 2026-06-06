Knicks Edge Spurs in Game 2, Take 2-0 Lead in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in a thrilling Game 2 to grab a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson's free throws and a late Victor Wembanyama turnover decide the outcome as the Knicks overcome a fourth-quarter rally and move within two wins of a historic championship.

The New York Knicks , riding a 13-game playoff winning streak , have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals after a dramatic 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2.

The contest concluded with Jalen Brunson sinking a go-ahead free throw following a critical turnover by Victor Wembanyama, and Wembanyama missing a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer. Brunson's clutch free throws sealed the tight win, overcoming a resilient Spurs rally that saw them erase a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each contributed 20 points.

This marks only the third time in NBA Finals history that a team has won the first two games on the road, joining the 1993 Chicago Bulls and 1995 Houston Rockets-both of whom went on to win the championship. The Knicks, seeking their first title since 1973, now have the opportunity to close out the series at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Wembanyama finished with 29 points after a quiet first half, and De'Aaron Fox added 20 for San Antonio. The series shift to New York has already sparked immense demand, with secondary market ticket prices soaring as fans clamor to witness a potential historic championship. The Knicks' victory, their 13th consecutive playoff win, ties for the second-longest streak in NBA postseason history and places them just two wins away from ending a 53-year championship drought





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Jalen Brunson Victor Wembanyama Madison Square Garden Championship Playoff Winning Streak

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