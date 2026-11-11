Knicks Blow Out Bucks 117-85 as Towns Nears Franchise Record

The New York Knicks beat the struggling Milwaukee Bucks 117-85, extending their winning streak to four games and solidifying their playoff hopes. Jalen Brunson led the offense with 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns collected 21 points and 16 rebounds.

The New York Knicks delivered a commanding 117-85 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, November 10, 2026. This decisive win marks the fourth straight triumph for New York, improving their season record to 6-4 and firmly moving past their early title defense struggles. The result further isolates the Bucks in a difficult 1-10 start to the campaign.

Jalen Brunson led the offensive charge for the Knicks with a game-high 23 points on 18 shots. Karl-Anthony Towns provided crucial support by scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Towns has now achieved a double-double in ten consecutive games, placing him just one short of the franchise record previously held by Willis Reed in 1970.

Also read Update on Tyler Herro and the Bucks' injury report ahead of game against the Knicks

New York's defensive intensity was the defining factor of the contest. The Knicks held the Bucks to a dismal 38 percent shooting from the field. Their defensive dominance extended to the glass, where they secured a staggering 70 total rebounds. At halftime, New York had already outreached Milwaukee 34-17.

The game was effectively decided by the end of the first half when the Knicks held a 24-point lead. The Bucks managed to cut the deficit slightly in the third quarter but could never get closer than 13 points. New York sealed the blowout with a 32-13 run in the fourth quarter, ending the night with their fifth consecutive game allowing fewer than 100 points.

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Key bench contributions included Tyler Kolek, who played 15 minutes and helped the Knicks outscore Milwaukee by 23 points during his tenure. Miles McBride also proved vital, earning a plus-39 rating in 25 minutes of play. Andre Drummond added physical presence with 14 rebounds in just 16 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee continues to face significant challenges following the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. The loss of their leading scorer was compounded by Tyler Herro sitting out due to a knee contusion. Myles Turner struggled considerably, scoring only three points on 1-for-7 shooting while failing to contain the Knicks' frontcourt.

This performance underscores the Knicks' resilience and growing capability to control games from the opening tip. The team's ability to limit opponent shooting efficiency and dominate rebounding will be critical as they navigate the remainder of the season. Head coach Mike Brown's lineup adjustments are clearly yielding positive dividends for the roster.

Looking ahead, the Knicks aim to maintain this momentum as they prepare for upcoming matchups that will test their consistency. The coaching staff emphasized the need to sustain the high level of intensity displayed in this victory. The team remains focused on building upon this upward trajectory in the Eastern Conference standings.