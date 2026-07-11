Knicks Beat Cavaliers 109-97 for Third Straight Win, Move Above .500

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-97 on Nov. 7, 2026, behind 31 points from Jalen Brunson and 29 points and 13 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, improving to 5-4 on the season.

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-97 on Saturday night, Nov. 7, 2026, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The win gave the Knicks their first three-game winning streak of the season and moved them above .500 for the first time this campaign.

New York improved to 5-4 and has won five of its past six games. After becoming the first reigning champion in 15 years to drop its first three games of the season, the Knicks have now won five of their past six. They return home to face the Bucks on Tuesday, followed by another meeting with the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden the next day.

Also read 3 Reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers Lost to the New York Knicks

The Cavaliers, coming off an impressive 119-95 win over LeBron James and the 76ers the previous night, fell to 5-5. In their first meeting since the Knicks swept the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, New York extended its dominance over Cleveland to five straight games. Jalen Brunson, returning to the floor where the Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals berth in 27 years, initially struggled but eventually resembled the Finals MVP.

Jalen Brunson Resurgence Against Cavaliers

He finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, along with nine assists and six rebounds. Brunson opened the contest by shooting just 1-of-6 from the field in the first quarter but shifted momentum upon returning in the second quarter, scoring 18 straight points to stabilize the attack. He shot 6 of 9 in the second quarter, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, adding three assists.

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In the 34 minutes and 18 seconds Brunson played, the Knicks posted a 132.3 offensive rating and a plus-24.4 net rating. Conversely, the offense struggled in the 13 minutes and 42 seconds he sat, posting a 100.0 offensive rating. Karl-Anthony Towns provided equal dominance in the paint, recording his ninth consecutive double-double of the season.

Towns finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes and 58 seconds, setting an aggressive tone early with 14 first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting while his teammates shot 5 of 16. The foul-prone Towns was whistled for a call 22 seconds into the game, but he remained aggressive, scoring seven of the team's first 11 points and overpowering the Cavaliers frontline, including an emphatic windmill slam for a three-point play.

His physical presence forced Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley into early foul trouble and allowed Towns to exploit defensive mismatches, particularly when paired with Thomas Bryant. In the 7 minutes and 8 seconds both players were on the floor, the Knicks achieved a 140.0 offensive rating and a plus-11.4 net rating, with Towns scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting while the team shot 64.3% from the field. This interior dominance was crucial with Jarrett Allen sidelined due to injury.

Knicks Slow Start Against Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite coming off a blowout win against the Bulls that doubled as their most impressive performance of the season, the Knicks fell behind early, adding another slow start to their collection this season. The Knicks missed 16 of their first 19 three-pointers as coach Mike Brown searched for answers, throwing out 11 players while the Knicks fell behind by six.

Back-to-back three-pointers by OG Anunoby stretched the lead to 13 before the Knicks went to halftime with a 63-53 lead, with Brunson and Towns combining for 38 first-half points. Landry Shamet, who started in place of the injured Josh Hart and went 11 of 12 on 3-pointers against the Cavaliers in the conference finals, hit back-to-back three-pointers late in the third quarter to give the Knicks an 88-69 lead.

Rebounding remained a defining characteristic of the Knicks victory, as New York bullied Cleveland on the boards throughout the contest. The team posted a 34.8% offensive rebounding percentage compared to Cleveland's 23.3%, a trend that has plagued the Cavaliers for years. The Knicks rank in the top three of the NBA in offensive rebounding this season with a 31.9% rate and boast the best defensive rebounding percentage in the league at 77.0%.

Andre Drummond contributed significantly to the win despite scoring zero points, grabbing eight rebounds in 14 minutes and 2 seconds of action. In that span, the Knicks posted an impressive 145.8 offensive rating and a plus-49.7 net rating.

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Fighting Back

The Knicks have a well-documented history of dominating the Cavaliers on the offensive glass, a pattern established during the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round when New York posted a 34.9% offensive rebounding rate, and they continued this dominance in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 28.0% rate during a sweep. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 37 points, trying to will the Cavaliers back into the game by scoring 22 of the team's first 26 fourth-quarter points and bringing Cleveland within eight with under two minutes remaining.

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However, the late rally proved too little, too late. James Harden was invisible again for Cleveland, scoring seven points on 2-for-9 shooting. The Cavaliers ended their back-to-back home set looking as far from contention as the team that lost the final three games of the conference finals by a combined 66 points. Not every Knicks player found success on the night, with OG Anunoby facing a challenging shooting performance.

The forward finished 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range outside of the second quarter. This continues a difficult start to the season for Anunoby, who is currently shooting 38.0% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc. His true shooting percentage currently sits at 55.8%, a noticeable decline from his exceptional postseason performance last year.

Mohamed Diawara Rookie Bright Spot Knicks

His struggles with efficiency were evident in the final quarters, where he committed a traveling violation and missed a difficult shot in the paint. Despite these rough possessions, the Knicks maintained their lead through the collective efforts of their star players. Rookie Mohamed Diawara provided a notable bright spot for the Knicks bench, winning his minutes more than any other player on the team. Diawara recorded a team-high plus-16 net rating in 14 minutes and 9 seconds on the floor.

The Knicks posted a 140.7 offensive rating and a plus-62.2 net rating with him on the court, compared to a negative net rating when he was on the bench. While Diawara's impact was clear, he will need to address his shooting form as the season progresses. The rookie went 0-of-3 from three-point range and is currently shooting just 12.5% from deep through his first few games.

Improving this aspect of his game will be essential for maximizing his rotation minutes and contributing to the team's championship aspirations. The victory underscores the Knicks depth and resilience as they aim to repeat as champions. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's emphasis on rebounding remains a core tactical identity, regardless of the opponent's coaching staff.

With key players like Brunson and Towns finding their rhythm and role players providing crucial support, the team is building momentum at a critical juncture in the season. The ability to win games through various means, from star power to bench energy, positions New York favorably for the challenges ahead. It felt like early November on the streets of Northeast Ohio, but inside Rocket Arena, it looked like late May. Brunson was untouchable.

Towns was unstoppable. The eye test was enough for anyone to determine the best team on the floor.