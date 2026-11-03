Brooklyn Nets Fall To New York Knicks 103-90, Extending Losing Streak To 15 Games

The New York Knicks extended their dominance over the Brooklyn Nets to 15 consecutive victories with a 103-90 win on Monday, driven by a decisive fourth-quarter rally.

The New York Knicks extended their dominance over the Brooklyn Nets with a commanding 103-90 victory on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. This result marks the 15th straight win for New York in the historic rivalry, a record-extending streak that highlights the growing competitive gap between the two borough franchises. The Knicks, reigning champions, controlled the game through superior defense and timely scoring, leaving little room for a Nets comeback.

The decisive moment arrived in the final period when New York outscored Brooklyn 16-2. This suffocating defensive run effectively ended any hopes of a Nets rally, reducing the visitors to just 11 points in the fourth quarter. The poor final-frame performance set a new season low for scoring and cemented the Nets' record of 15 straight losses in this 50-year series.

Also read Knicks turn it up in fourth for convincing win to continue domination of Nets

Julius Randle led the Brooklyn Nets with 21 points and 11 rebounds, driving to the basket frequently in a losing cause. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points for Brooklyn, including four three-pointers, while Nolan Traore contributed 17 points on efficient eight-shot performance. Traore also made a notable chase-down block against New York guard Jalen Brunson, showcasing individual resilience despite the team's struggles.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernández addressed the team's inability to maintain intensity during the final nine minutes of the game. He praised the group for their effort and competitiveness, noting that the players performed well for the first 39 minutes before collapsing. Fernández emphasized that despite the loss, there was visible improvement in how hard the team played compared to earlier in the season.

The victory solidified the New York Knicks' status as the premier franchise in the city, reinforcing their stranglehold on the shared market. New York's dominance has been a constant reminder of the chasm between the boroughs, especially as the Nets have spent recent years rebuilding. The Knicks' recent form and roster depth continue to overshadow the Nets' attempts to compete at an elite level.

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Brooklyn's performance contrasted sharply with their form coming into the game, having secured their first win of the season the previous night in Indiana. That brief spark of momentum was quickly extinguished against a New York team that appeared unrecognizable from a struggling squad. The Nets looked unprepared for the intensity of the champions, failing to translate individual efforts into a collective win.

Historical context underscores the dramatic shift in power between these two teams. Brooklyn previously held a nine-game winning streak over New York, a run that ended with a 122-115 victory on January 28, 2023. That contest featured a different roster composition, with no current player from either side participating except for Julius Randle, who was with New York at the time.

The Nets have not competed against the Knicks in significant numbers for several years, with the current rosters largely consisting of new faces. This lack of recent overlap means no one from the current teams could speak to the brief window when Brooklyn was the measuring stick for the city. The current dynamic is defined by New York's sustained success and Brooklyn's ongoing struggles.

Fans and analysts alike view the rivalry as increasingly one-sided, with New York's dominance serving as a stark contrast to Brooklyn's rebuilding phase. The Nets' recent struggles, including a combined 90-point loss in two games at the Garden last season, highlight the extent of their challenges. Monday's game was seen as a chance to earn respect and build confidence, but it ultimately reinforced the status quo.

The emotional weight of the rivalry was evident in the players' comments and reactions. Nolan Traore emphasized the need for a win, citing the long drought against their crosstown rivals. Despite these individual motivations, the collective offensive production collapsed when the game was on the line. The Nets' inability to close out the game mirrored issues they have faced throughout the season.

New York's victory serves as a powerful statement of intent for the rest of the season. The team's ability to execute in critical moments, particularly in the fourth quarter, demonstrates their championship pedigree. The Knicks' defensive efforts, led by their ability to force difficult shots and limit second-chance opportunities, were pivotal in securing the win.

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The Nets, now sitting at 1-6, face an uphill battle to regain competitiveness in the Eastern Conference. Their next steps will involve addressing the defensive lapses and offensive inefficiencies that plagued them in the final period. Coach Fernández's comments suggest a focus on continued improvement and growth, even amidst a difficult start to the season.

The rivalry's historical significance adds another layer to Monday's outcome, with every loss for Brooklyn magnified by the context of past successes. The current streak is a testament to New York's organizational stability and talent acquisition. For Brooklyn, the challenge is to reverse a trend that has become increasingly entrenched over the past few years.

As the season progresses, the contrast between the two franchises will likely remain a central narrative in New York sports. The Knicks' pursuit of further success continues to be fueled by their dominance over their local rivals. The Nets, meanwhile, must find a way to translate individual flashes of brilliance into consistent team performance.

The game at Madison Square Garden was a reminder of the high stakes involved in the rivalry, with respect and momentum on the line. While the Nets hoped to seize momentum and build confidence, the outcome reinforced their current struggles. The Knicks' victory was a testament to their depth and resilience, qualities that have defined their recent success.

Looking ahead, the Nets will need to address the issues that led to their fourth-quarter collapse. The inability to maintain intensity over the full 48 minutes has been a recurring theme. Fixing this will be crucial for Brooklyn if they hope to compete with teams like New York in the future.

The New York Knicks, confident in their status as the premier franchise, will look to build on this victory. Their performance against the Nets demonstrated their ability to control games and capitalize on opportunities. This consistency is what separates them from a Nets team still searching for its identity.