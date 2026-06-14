Knicks Clinch NBA Title: Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez Lead Celebrity Celebrations

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 52 years by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5. Celebrities like Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez shared their ecstatic reactions, and fans flooded the streets of New York City.

On Saturday, June 13, 2025, the New York Knicks achieved a long-awaited triumph, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

This victory secured the Knicks' first NBA championship since 1973, a moment that sent shockwaves of joy through New York City and beyond. The game was a hard-fought battle, with the Knicks showcasing resilience and teamwork to overcome a determined Spurs squad. Key players stepped up in crucial moments, and the final buzzer sparked a celebration that would ripple across the city and the globe.

Among the most ecstatic reactions came from longtime Knicks supporter and rapper Fat Joe, who has been a fixture courtside throughout the season. He took to social media immediately after the win, posting a video of himself cheering wildly and exclaiming his excitement. Fat Joe's love for the Knicks is well-known, and his jubilant posts captured the sentiment of millions of fans who had waited decades for this moment.

Another prominent New Yorker, Jennifer Lopez, shared an emotional video from her home. The Bronx native leaped from her couch, screaming Oh my God! and We won! as the game ended. She later explained that she needed to get ready to go out because the streets are calling me. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lopez wrote: Congratulations to the New York Knickerbockers, NBA Champions!!!!!

I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years. Thank you for uniting our city again... for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there is nothing we can't do!!

Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!! Proud to be from the block!! You already know.

Knicks forever. CONGRATULATIONS!! Love, Jenny. The celebration quickly spilled into the streets of New York, with massive crowds flooding thoroughfares singing Empire State of Mind, Lopez's 2009 hit with Jay-Z. The iconic anthem became the soundtrack of the night as fans danced, hugged, and cheered for their beloved team.

The championship run not only brought a title to New York but also reignited a sense of community and pride that had been dormant for decades. From the gritty performances on the court to the electric atmosphere in the city, the Knicks' victory was a testament to perseverance and the power of sports to unite people. As the confetti settled, the legacy of this team was cemented, and the city's love affair with the Knicks reached a new peak.

This championship will be remembered not just for the final score, but for the joy it brought to generations of fans who never gave up hope





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