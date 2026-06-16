Knicks' Championship Run Inspires NYC Rappers to Incorporate Team into Freestyles

New York-based rappers Mar and Fabolous have paid tribute to the Knicks' historic playoff run and championship win in their freestyles. Mar incorporated OG Anunoby's game-winning shot into a remix of Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat', while Fabolous showed love to the starting five and all five boroughs of New York City in his verses.

Rappers are once again incorporating current events into their freestyles, with New York-based artists paying homage to the Knicks ' historic playoff run and championship win.

Mar managed to incorporate OG Anunoby's game-winning shot into a remix of Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat', flipping the chorus to 'Win dat chip'. Fabolous, a Brooklyn rapper, took it a step further by incorporating the starting five - Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns - into his verses. He also showed love to all five boroughs of New York City in his bars.

Fans are now hoping that these versions will make it onto streaming platforms in time for the Knicks' championship parade on June 18





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Knicks Championship Rappers Freestyles OG Anunoby

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