Knicks' Brunson seals Finals MVP honors with 45 points in Game 5

Jalen Brunson earned NBA Finals MVP honors on Saturday night, capping his brilliant series with a 45-point performance for the ages to lead the Knicks to their first title in more than 50 years.

Brunson capped his brilliant series by scoring 45 of New York's 94 points in its title-clinching victory over the"We're going to find a way," Brunson told ESPN 's Lisa Salters shortly after the buzzer sounded.

"Whatever you put in front of us, we're going to find a way. ... Every time we step on this court. Every time.

" Brunson carried the Knicks on his back and across the finish line with a game that will go down in history. He became one of four players -- along with Michael Jordan,and Bob Pettit -- to score at least 45 points in a closeout game to win an NBA Finals in the 80-year history of the sport.

That was more than enough for Brunson to erase any doubts about who would be winning the top individual honor from this series.

"It's everything we ever dreamed of," Brunson said, while standing next to his father after accepting the Bill Russell Trophy. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson holds the MVP trophy after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Brunson, who struggled from the floor earlier in the series, shot 14 for 27 in Game 5, including going 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 13-for-15 from the foul line.

He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Knicks overcome a seven-point deficit to pull away and end the franchise's championship drought. Saturday's title victory caps a remarkable four years since Brunson signed with the Knicks as a free agent in 2022. When he signed a four-year, $104 million contract after leaving the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent, many felt the Knicks overpaid him.

Instead, it has turned into one of the best free agent signings in NBA history. Before Brunson's arrival, the Knicks had won one playoff series in 21 seasons. In his four years with the Knicks, they have won at least one series in each of the past four seasons. Beloved WABC Anchor Bill Ritter steps away from the anchor desk; reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News New-York-Knicks Brunson-Jalen Nba 19292771

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carmelo Anthony compares potential Knicks' OG Anunoby Finals MVP to Warriors legend Andre IguodalaFormer NBA star Carmelo Anthony compared a Finals MVP award win for the New York Knicks' OG Anunoby to Golden State Warriors legend Andre Iguodala.

Read more »

Draymond Green provides surprising prediction for 2026 NBA Finals MVP award winner from KnicksWarriors star Draymond Green explained why he believes Knicks forward OG Anunoby should be the favorite to win the 2026 NBA Finals MVP award.

Read more »

Knicks Win NBA Finals 4-1, Jalen Brunson Scores 45 PointsThe New York Knicks won their first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 53 years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points, including 13 straight in the fourth quarter, and set a Knicks record for points in a finals game.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson's unforgettable season with the Knicks ends with Finals MVP AwardJalen Brunson is now an NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP.

Read more »