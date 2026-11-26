Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 21 points, Mikal Bridges had a season-best 19 and the New York Knicks rode a blitz by their bench to a 121-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to six.

NEW YORK - Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 21 points, Mikal Bridges had a season-best 19 and the New York Knicks rode a blitz by their bench to a 121-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to six.

Jalen Brunson also scored 19, but the Knicks captain, who was questionable earlier in the day with an illness, labored to a 6-for-22 shooting night and the Knicks fell behind by 11 points multiple times. It was Alvarado, his backup, who was on the floor when the Knicks blew by the Cavaliers to start the fourth quarter.

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Josh Hart had 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, barely extending his season-opening streak to 17 consecutive games with a double-double. The defending champion Knicks would have been eliminated from NBA Cup title contention with a loss but outscored the Cavs 39-17 in the fourth on their blue court with orange lining the outside.