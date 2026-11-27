The New York Knicks' NBA Cup game the other night had their 2025 trophy painted on at center court and the 124-113 victory over the Spurs last December is offic

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; The New York Knicks react after winning the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Knicks' NBA Cup game the other night had their 2025 trophy painted at center court.

A thrilling 121-102 victory over Cleveland left the team with the possibility of advancing out of group play. The path to winning East Group B boils down to winning by at least seven points against Miami tonight and the Pacers beating the Sixers, who own the tiebreaker over the Knicks. In this equation, the Knicks would qualify for the next round with all teams being 2-2, but owning the best point differential.

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If Philadelphia beats the Pacers, the Knicks can still win the wild card if the following scenarios all happen: Toronto loses against Brooklyn, Detroit falls to the Bucks, and Atlanta drops its matchup with Boston. But, despite the chance to fight for another title sounding exciting, it actually would do the Knicks more good to be knocked out of contention by Friday's end.