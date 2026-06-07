Knicks Announce TSA-Like Security Measures at MSG for President Trump’s NBA Finals Game 3 Attendance

Fans with tickets to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at The Garden on Monday night should be wary of MSG’s new security procedures.

The Knicks announced a new set of security measures for Game 3 ahead of President Trump’s expected attendance. | Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images The Knicks have put new security procedures in place at Madison Square Garden ahead of President Trump’s attendance for Game 3 of the On Saturday the team released a memo stating that The Garden is ramping up its security measures and will be working in tandem with the United States Secret Service to ensure a “safe and enjoyable” experience for all ticket holders.

Among the “TSA-style screening procedures” implemented is a strict no-bag policy. Fans attending the game should also limit personal items to “an absolute minimum. ” The Knicks recommend fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to account for transit times, screening and longer lines at entry. President Trump confirmed his plan to attend Game 3 of the Knicks’ NBA Finals series against the Spurs at the invitation of the franchise’s owner, James Dolan.

He didn’t rule out attending Game 4 on Wednesday night, either. The Knicks are set to host their first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999 on Monday night, with New York looking to extend their series lead after stealing the first two games against the Spurs in San Antonio..

Trump, a self-described “big fan” of the Knicks, has already attended a number of high-profile sports events during his second term in office, including the 2025 Super Bowl and Daytona 500. Trump recently addressed Madison Square Garden’s sky-high ticket prices ahead of Game 3 of the Finals and told basketball fans that they can watch it on television.

As of Saturday, the get-in resale ticket price at MSG has soared to $10,000 with lower level and courtside seats going for much, much more, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was “thrilled” that President Trump was attending Game 3 and reiterated that sports can be unifying in “our increasingly divided society. ” “We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said.

“We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team. ”Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University.

Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.





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