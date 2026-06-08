Knickerbox Summer Swimwear: Stylish Pieces to Boost Your Confidence at the Beach

Discover Knickerbox's new swimwear collection featuring versatile and affordable pieces from £14 to £28, including multiway swimsuits, wired and non-wired bikinis, and glamorous options with metallic finishes and gemstone details.

As the summer season approaches, the quest for the perfect swimwear becomes a top priority for many. Whether you are planning a beach getaway, poolside lounging, or simply want to refresh your wardrobe, finding pieces that combine style, comfort, and confidence is essential.

Knickerbox, a well-known name in underwear and swimwear, has curated a collection that promises to meet these needs. With over 15 brands and a wide range of styles from underwire to triangle, high-waisted to Brazilian, the brand aims to simplify the search for flattering swimwear. The focus is on helping every body type feel confident in and out of the water.

This article explores some of the standout pieces from their latest lineup, highlighting key features and why they are worth considering for your summer wardrobe. One of the highlights is the Knickerbox Swim Essential Swimsuit in teal, priced at just £21. This versatile piece features multiway straps that can be worn as a halterneck, cross-neck, or strapless, offering flexibility for different activities and tan lines. The vibrant teal color adds a pop of brightness while remaining easy to style.

For those who prefer bikinis, the Knickerbox Swim Print Non Wired Bikini Top in orange is a great choice. At £14, it provides comfort and support without underwire, thanks to removable padding. The v-shaped split and adjustable straps add a stylish touch. Another option is the Swim Solid Essential Wired Bikini Top in red, which offers more structure with underwire and removable pads, perfect for those who need extra lift.

Prices range from £14 to £21, making these pieces accessible for various budgets. Beyond the basics, Knickerbox also offers more luxurious options. The Collections Print Wired Bikini Top in multi is designed with underwiring to uplift and sculpt the bust, featuring adjustable straps and branded hardware. For a touch of glamour, the Swim Shimmer Wired Bikini in red metallic adds a subtle sheen and elegant poolside style.

The Collections Swimsuit in brown is another standout, with a center front plait and gathered details for a flattering fit, plus a tie that allows for halter or strapless wear. Ann Summers also joins the lineup with the Summer Siren High Waist Bikini Bottom and the Beachy Bombshell Triangle Bikini Top, which includes a detachable silver gemstone detail for extra dazzle. The Pacific Pearl Bikini Top features eye-catching silver diamante and adjustable ties.

With prices from £16 to £28, these pieces cater to different tastes and needs, ensuring everyone can find their confidence-boosting swimwear. Whether you are looking for support, style, or a bit of both, Knickerbox's curated selection has something to make you feel amazing this summer





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