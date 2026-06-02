Knickerbox's Confidence Boosting Swimwear To Make You Want To Restock Your Collection

Knickerbox's confidence-boosting swimwear is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. With a wide range of styles and brands to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect swimsuit to suit your body and style. From underwire to triangle, high-waisted to Brazilian, Knickerbox has got you covered. Whether you're looking for a trendy one-piece or a sexy bikini set, there's something for everyone. So why not give Knickerbox a try and find your new favourite swimsuit?

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Knickerbox 's confidence boosting swimwear are going to make you want to restock your collection ahead of summer.

And from just £20. Housing 15 brands and all the styles you could want under one roof, Knickerbox is the underwear and swimwear destination to know. From underwire to triangle, high-waisted to Brazilian, the Knickerbox helps you find a style that suits your body best so you feel your most confident, in and out of the water.

Taking out the confusion of where to shop for swimwear, you can browse trend-led styles to confidence-boosting pieces, so whether you're looking for the perfect one piece or sexy bikini set to take you from the pool to the bar, there's something to suit all. Knickerbox swimwear highlights Knickerbox Swim Essential Swimsuit - Teal This Knickerbox Swim Essential Swimsuit is ready to work hard for you this summer thanks to its clever multiway design.

The swimsuit has multiway straps that give you the option to wear it as a halterneck, cross-neck or strapless for a versatile style. The pretty teal colour adds a great pop of colour too but remains very wearable. £21 (save £9) Shop Knickerbox Swim Print Non Wired Bikini Top - Orange For comfort and flexibility this summer, the orange print essentials non-wired bikini top by KBX is a winner.

Designed without underwire and with clever removable pads this gives you support but for a more natural shape. The v-shaped split at the centre front gives extra detail as does the adjustable shoulder straps and a branded metal tab. £14 (save £6) Shop Knickerbox Swim Solid Essential Wired Bikini Top - Red KBX has you covered for your next summer escape with the Swim Solid Essential Wired Bikini Top.

A summer classic, the red bikini is made from a subtle metallic-toned swim fabric and has removable pads and underwire to add more shape and support. £14 (save £6) Shop Knickerbox Collections Print Wired Bikini Top - Multi For those that like support when swimming or lounging by the pool, then this Knickerbox wired bikini top is a smart buy.

Unlike most traditional bikinis, this one has been designed with underwiring to uplift and sculpt the bust, helping you feel confident in and out of the water. Better still, it has adjustable shoulder straps, branded metal hardware and a clasp at the back. £17.50 (save £7.50) Shop Knickerbox Swim Essential Swimsuit - Red If you're looking to channel your winner Baywatch star this summer then Knickerbox has you covered with their version; the Swim Essential Swimsuit.

Ready for in and out of the water activities, the multiway straps that give you the option to wear it halterneck, cross-neck and strapless for a versatile style. £21 (save £9) Shop Ann Summers Summer Siren High Waist Bikini Bottom A high-waist bikini is a clever way to elongate the legs and nip in the waist thanks to its flattering high cut. The Summer Siren High Waisted Bikini Bottom by Ann Summers is a great example and at just £20.

High waisted and cut with a v-shaped front with a bikini block bum, this is a pair that will help boost your confidence. £16 (save £4) Shop Knickerbox Swim Shimmer Wired Bikini - Red Metallic swimwear is a great way to channel some glam by the pool or beach this summer. The red shimmer wired bikini top by KBX is a winner for elegant poolside style.

Made from soft swim fabric with a subtle metallic sheen, it offers underwiring to uplift and sculpt the bust for additional support. £17.50 (save £7.50) Shop Knickerbox Collections Swimsuit - Brown Undeniably elegant, this collections swimsuit by KBX has a cleverly placed plait down the centre front and gathered detail for a supremely flattering fit.

Its also complete with a tie that can be tied as a halter neck or at the front for a strapless look and brushed gold tie ends. £28 (save £7) Shop Ann Summers Beachy Bombshell Triangle Bikini Top If you're heading to any pool parties this summer then you'll want swimwear that helps you look and feel amazing with some added glamour. Ann Summer is here to help with the Beachy Bombshell Triangle Bikini Top.

Not only does it have shimmering fabric that's perfect for glamourous pool side events but it a features detachable silver gemstone detail that drapes around the waistline for an eye-catching touch. £18.20 (save £7.80) Shop Ann Summers Pacific Pearl Bikini Top For those looking for more of an adjustable fit, then a triangle bikini is the way to go, offering natural support and extra comfort for long days spent by the pool.

Ann Summers knows how to add a touch of glamour and the Pacific Pearl Top by Ann Summers ticks all the boxes. Made with eye-catching silver diamante, it features diamante hardware with a tie-up neck strap and double tie-up back straps for extra interest. £19.60 (save £8.40) Sho





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