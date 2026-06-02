Knickerbox and Ann Summers Launch Versatile Swimwear Collections for Summer Confidence

Knickerbox and Ann Summers have released new swimwear lines focusing on versatile designs, supportive construction, and confidence-boosting styles for summer. The collections include multiway one-pieces, underwired bikinis, high-waisted bottoms, and glamorous triangle tops with shimmer and gem details, all aimed at providing flattering fits and comfort for various body types. Prices range from budget-friendly options to more premium pieces, with discounts offered across the range.

Knickerbox , a leading retailer of underwear and swimwear, offers a diverse range of confidence-boosting swimwear styles designed to suit various body types and preferences. With a collection that includes underwired and non-wired options, high-waisted designs, classic one-pieces, and trendy bikini sets, the brand aims to simplify the swimwear shopping experience.

Its pieces often feature versatile details such as multiway straps, adjustable ties, and removable padding, providing both support and comfort for poolside lounging or active water use. Ann Summers also features prominently with complementary swimwear items, adding glamorous touches like shimmering fabrics and embellishments. Prices are highlighted with discounts, making swimwear accessible from around £14 upwards. The emphasis is on finding flattering fits that enhance confidence whether at the beach, pool, or transitioning to evening events





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Swimwear Knickerbox Ann Summers Summer Fashion Confidence-Boosting Clothing Bikini One-Piece Swimsuit Underwired Swimwear High-Waisted Swimwear Shimmer Swimwear

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Knickerbox's Confidence Boosting Swimwear To Make You Want To Restock Your CollectionKnickerbox's confidence-boosting swimwear is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. With a wide range of styles and brands to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect swimsuit to suit your body and style. From underwire to triangle, high-waisted to Brazilian, Knickerbox has got you covered. Whether you're looking for a trendy one-piece or a sexy bikini set, there's something for everyone. So why not give Knickerbox a try and find your new favourite swimsuit?

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