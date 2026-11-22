Israeli lawmakers condemn arson attacks in the West Bank as Jewish terrorism, blaming the Netanyahu government for incitement and calling for immediate security intervention.

Knesset members launched a fierce campaign against the caretaker government of Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, directly labeling the recent surge of violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank as "Jewish terrorism." This sharp political rebuke followed a night of arson attacks in which settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles and property across several villages. The incident has intensified pressure on the administration to restore order and accountability in the region.

Political Leaders Denounce Settler Arson Attacks

Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, issued a stark condemnation of the violence through posts on the social media platform X. Eisenkot explicitly described the actions of the rioters as "Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word." He placed direct responsibility on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of steering the West Bank toward unchecked anarchy. Eisenkot demanded that the Israeli government and security establishment deploy all available tools, including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet, to halt the riots and impose harsh sanctions on the perpetrators.

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Opposition leader Yair Lapid held the current administration fully accountable for fostering an environment that enables such violence. Lapid characterized the terrorism as a direct product of criminal negligence by the Israeli government. He accused government ministers of deliberately encouraging the settlers to act through their public silence. Lapid pledged that once a new government is formed, his coalition will confront this terrorism to restore state authority, the rule of law, and public order in the territories.

Warnings of Escalation and Security Failures

Political figures warned that the current trajectory could lead to widespread instability. Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, cautioned that the West Bank is on the brink of an explosion and threatened the possibility of a third intifada. Golan argued that anyone seeking to prevent further escalation must replace the current government, which he claimed provides cover and support for Jewish terrorism while abandoning security duties. Retired army Major General and Knesset member Noam Tibon echoed these concerns, stating that the sanctions witnessed in recent months are merely the beginning. Tibon warned that severe sanctions would soon target Israeli banks if this phenomenon is not firmly eradicated.

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Yaya Fink, a Knesset member from the Democrats party, called for an immediate response from the security establishment. He urged Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Avigdor Lieberman to convene an emergency session to address the crisis. Fink stated that the voice behind the violence belongs to Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and Smotrich, while the hands committing the acts belong to Jewish terrorists. He insisted that until a new government is formed, the Knesset must summon the heads of the security agencies and demand they deal with the rioters.

Context of Violence and Political Deadlock

The attacks occurred on Saturday evening across five locations in the West Bank, including Deir al-Sudan, Kafr Malik, and Deir Abu Mashal in the central region, as well as Al-Tuwani in the south and Deir Ballut in the north. Police stated they opened an investigation into the incidents but did not clarify if any suspects had been arrested. The violence is part of a broader escalation; in October alone, the Israeli army and illegal settlers carried out 3,133 attacks across the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that 1,764 of these were conducted by the army and 1,369 by settlers.

The political context remains fraught with tension. Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a new government on November 8, giving him 28 days to complete the task, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu has led a far-right government since late 2022, which is described as the most right-wing in Israel's history. The prime minister faces corruption charges in Israel and has been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The situation involves approximately 750,000 illegal Israeli settlers living in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.