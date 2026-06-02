Kneecap Biopic Starring Michael Fassbender Now Streaming

The critically acclaimed Irish film Kneecap, featuring Michael Fassbender, has started streaming. The biopic follows the real-life hip-hop trio rapping in Irish to save their language, earning a 96% Fresh score and a BAFTA award.

The highly acclaimed Irish biographical film ' Kneecap ' has found a new streaming home this month, becoming available to audiences worldwide. Starring Michael Fassbender alongside the real-life members of the hip-hop trio Kneecap -Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí-the movie offers a raw and energetic portrayal of the group's rise to prominence.

The ensemble cast includes Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best, Simone Kirby, and Fassbender. Since its premiere, the film has garnered widespread acclaim, holding a 96% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences alike. The movie, directed and written by Rich Peppiatt, won a BAFTA Award in 2025 for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, highlighting its impact and originality.

The official synopsis sets the stage: When fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed low life scum Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, Kneecap has fast become the unlikely figureheads of a Civil Rights movement to save their mother tongue.

But the trio must first overcome police, paramilitaries, and politicians trying to silence their defiant sound, whilst their anarchic approach to life often makes them their own worst enemies. In this fiercely original sex, drugs, and hip-hop biopic, Kneecap play themselves, laying down a global rallying cry for the defense of native cultures. This narrative not only chronicles the band's journey but also serves as a powerful commentary on language preservation and cultural identity in modern Ireland.

Behind the camera, Peppiatt assembled a talented creative team including composer Michael 'Mikey' J Asante, cinematographer Ryan Kernaghan, production designer Nicola Moroney, and costume designer Zjena Glamocanin, with editors Chris Gill and Julian Ulrichs bringing the story to life. The film's success has been celebrated for its authentic representation of the Irish language and its unflinching look at the struggles faced by those fighting to keep it alive.

Critics have praised the performances, particularly the debut acting of the Kneecap members themselves, as well as Fassbender's supporting role. With its blend of music, politics, and personal drama, 'Kneecap' stands as a landmark film in Irish cinema, resonating with audiences far beyond its home country. Now streaming, it offers a unique and compelling viewing experience that combines entertainment with a meaningful cultural message





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