KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun Advocates for Peace and Dialogue During US Diplomatic Visit

Kuomintang chairwoman Cheng Li-wun discusses her efforts to restart cross-strait dialogue with China, her opposition to the DPP's defense budget process, and the necessity of avoiding global conflict.

Cheng Li-wun, the chairwoman of the Kuomintang , which stands as the largest opposition party in Taiwan , has embarked on a strategic fifteen-day visit to the United States.

During this diplomatic journey, Cheng has sought to articulate a vision of greater engagement with Beijing to the American public and policymakers. In a detailed interview with NPR, Cheng addressed the nuances of her recent high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She clarified that the contentious issue of reunification was not brought up during their discussions.

According to Cheng, the current geopolitical climate and the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait have created an environment where such discussions are premature. She emphasized that the priority should be the restoration of cross-strait dialogue and the establishment of a framework for negotiation to ensure a lasting peace and stability. The urgency of this diplomatic approach is rooted in Cheng's fear of a catastrophic military conflict.

She warned that any outbreak of war across the strait would result in severe devastation for the island of Taiwan. Furthermore, she noted that such a conflict would inevitably draw in the United States, potentially escalating into a global catastrophe akin to World War III, where the entire world would suffer. This perspective is heavily influenced by the historical trauma of the twentieth-century Chinese civil war, a brutal conflict fought between her own party and the Chinese Communist Party.

For Cheng, the lessons of the past serve as a stark reminder that peaceful coexistence is the only sustainable path forward, as repeating the tragedies of the past would be an unacceptable outcome for both nations and the wider international community. Amidst her calls for peace, Cheng has faced significant scrutiny regarding her party's stance on national security and defense spending.

Critics in Washington and within Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party have pointed to the KMT's efforts to scale back the defense budget as a sign of insufficient commitment to the island's defense. In response, Cheng argued that the opposition to certain spending bills was not a lack of commitment to security but rather a critique of the ruling party's legislative processes.

She described the special defense budget proposed by the DPP as being operated in a black-box manner, lacking concrete details and violating several legislative principles. Cheng maintained that the KMT has historically been a strong supporter of Taiwan's defense and clarified that they approved foreign military sales to ensure that essential security needs were met without compromising legislative transparency. Looking toward the future, Cheng envisions a sustainable and institutionalized relationship between Taiwan and China.

She acknowledges that building a bridge for peaceful exchanges is a monumental task, but she believes it is necessary to allow people on both sides to pursue their dreams and a shared future. While recognizing that some critics view continuous engagement as naive—especially given China's track record in Hong Kong—Cheng argues that severing communication entirely is more dangerous.

She believes that any long-term changes to the status quo must be based on the will of the people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, with a particular emphasis on respecting the desires of the Taiwanese population to ensure that any evolution of the relationship serves the collective well-being of all involved





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