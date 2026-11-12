KMBC 9 Reporter Johnny Rowlands Retires Nov 25 2026

Veteran KMBC 9 reporter Johnny Rowlands retires on November 25, 2026. President Justin Antoniotti praises his legacy as Kansas City's airborne traffic anchor and emergency broadcaster after decades of service.

KMBC 9 has officially announced that veteran reporter Johnny Rowlands will retire from the Kansas City station later this month. His final day of broadcasting is scheduled for November 25, 2026, marking the end of a distinguished career that spanned several decades in the region. Rowlands leaves behind a legacy defined by his trusted presence in viewers' morning routines and his critical coverage of major local events.

The Core Role Of Airborne Traffic Reporting

Johnny Rowlands served as Kansas City's primary airborne traffic reporter for many years, becoming a familiar and reassuring voice for commuters navigating the city's busy roads. He initially joined KMBC 9's original FirstNews team in the late 1980s, where he established himself as a dedicated journalist. In 2003, he began reporting directly from the station's news chopper, solidifying his role as a key figure in the local news landscape.

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His work as an aerial reporter provided essential real-time data to the public, helping drivers plan their morning travels and avoid congestion. This unique vantage point allowed him to offer insights that ground-level reporters could not provide. For years, residents relied on his clear updates to start their days with confidence, knowing what lay ahead on the highways and local streets.

President Justin Antoniotti Praises Journalism Legacy

Justin Antoniotti, the president and general manager of KMBC 9, released a statement praising Johnny Rowlands as a legend in Kansas City. Antoniotti highlighted Rowlands' incredible and unique set of skills, noting that his journalistic instincts have been unmatched for decades. He emphasized that Rowlands has played a vital role in keeping viewers safe and informed during numerous weather emergencies and breaking news situations.

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Antoniotti also thanked Rowlands for his years of service, stating that he has been a comforting presence for many viewers throughout the day. The general manager expressed gratitude for Rowlands' dedication to KMBC 9 and the broader Kansas City community. He wished Rowlands all the best as he prepares to retire from the station, acknowledging the significant impact he has made on the local media scene.

Emergency Response And Community Safety Work

Beyond daily traffic updates, Johnny Rowlands played a crucial role during major emergencies, including tornadoes and fires across the Kansas City area. His bravery was particularly noted when he once guided firefighters to two teenagers trapped atop a burning apartment building. This incident highlighted his ability to remain calm under pressure while providing life-saving information to first responders.

Rowlands was also deeply committed to public education and safety initiatives. He actively promoted tornado safety through various school visits, ensuring that students and their families understood how to prepare for severe weather events. These efforts demonstrated his dedication to the well-being of the community he served for so many years.

The Final Broadcast Date And Retirement

Johnny Rowlands will conclude his broadcasting career on November 25, 2026, after decades of reporting for Kansas City viewers. This date marks the official end of an era for KMBC 9 and the wider region. His departure is widely viewed as the closing of a significant chapter in local television history, given his long-standing relationship with the audience.

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The station and its leadership have expressed deep appreciation for his contributions to the network and the city. As he prepares for retirement, Rowlands is remembered not just for his professional achievements but for the trust and connection he built with the people of Kansas City over the years.