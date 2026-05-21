KLM passenger claims seat was exceptionally small and demands reimbursement

A passenger, known as @finnishmike on X, has demanded reimbursement from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for an excessively small seat on their flight. The traveller noted that the seat, seat 30A, was noticeably smaller than usual and demanded reimbursement for not being allocated a suitable seat size for their payment.

A passenger has demanded reimbursement from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines after discovering their assigned seat was abnormally small, which should not have been on sale.

The traveller, known as @finnishmike on X, claims they have been ignored by the airline for nearly eight months regarding a refund for this small seat. The seat, seat 30A, was noticeably smaller than usual and paid specifically for an exit row seat, which typically has extra legroom but was allocated a seat 30 per cent smaller than the one on the right.

In the comments, passengers expressed their opinions on the seating arrangement, with some saying it was 'ridiculously narrow' and 'barely large enough for a child'





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Customer Relations Flight KLM Passenger Abnormally Small Seat Refund Request Extra Legroom Kid-Sized Constantly Ignored

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KLM passenger claims seat was exceptionally small and demands reimbursementA passenger, known as finnishmike on X, has demanded reimbursement from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for an excessively small seat on their flight. The traveller noted that the seat, seat 30A, was noticeably smaller than usual and demanded reimbursement for not being allocated a suitable seat size for their payment.

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