Hayden Panettiere's former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has petitioned for guardianship of their daughter Kaya's inheritance, with the actress's family supporting the request.

Wladimir Klitschko has filed a formal petition to become the permanent guardian of the estate belonging to his 11-year-old daughter, Kaya. The filing, submitted to the court on September 24, seeks to formalize his role as the temporary legal guardian of Hayden Panettiere's assets following the actress's death. Klitschko, 50, is moving to secure the long-term management of the estate, which is managed under the assumption that the family will not contest the arrangement.

Kaya is the sole heir to her late mother's assets, as Panettiere died without a will. The total value of the estate is estimated at approximately $6,232,119. This sum includes $5,208,519 in personal property and $1,023,600 in real property. The estate will pass directly to Kaya under the law, and Klitschko's new filing aims to ensure these assets are properly settled and protected during the probate process.

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Hayden Panettiere's family has publicly stated that they are fully supporting Klitschko's petition. The family does not plan to challenge Kaya's inheritance or the guardianship request. This unified stance suggests a cooperative approach to managing the estate and protecting the child's financial interests. TMZ was the first to report that the family is not opposing the filing, which streamlines the legal process for Klitschko.

Kaya appeared during a court hearing on October 8 regarding the estate's administration. The appearance was conducted remotely, and the young girl was briefly seen on camera. When asked by the judge whether she was with Klitschko, she confirmed her identity and presence. This event marked one of the few public glimpses of the child since her mother's tragic passing, drawing significant attention from media outlets.

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In addition to the guardianship request, Klitschko has asked for expanded legal powers to help recover property. He informed the judge that he is seeking authority to request and authorize law enforcement agencies to investigate and assist in the recovery of property believed to have been misappropriated by a non-family member. This request follows earlier documents demanding answers about personal items belonging to Panettiere found in a storage location linked to someone outside the family.

These filings indicate that Klitschko and the family are actively working to account for all assets. They want to ensure that items believed to be missing remain within the estate for Kaya's benefit. The court will ultimately determine how these claims proceed as the estate continues to be settled. The focus remains on securing every asset that legally belongs to Kaya.

Separately, court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, October 7, reveal that Klitschko has been covering the late actress's tax obligations with his own money. He reportedly stated that he is putting up $30,000 of his personal funds. This financial contribution is intended to prevent the estate from being hit with significant interest and penalties while tax matters are resolved.

His willingness to pay these costs is viewed as an effort to protect the estate from further financial strain. This action occurs while larger questions of ownership and asset recovery remain pending. By covering these immediate liabilities, Klitschko ensures the estate's value is preserved for Kaya without unnecessary financial erosion from tax authorities.

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The coroner's office in Greenville, South Carolina, ruled Panettiere's death an accident roughly one month after she died. The cause of death was determined to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. The ruling closed the immediate medical inquiry but did not address the civil matters surrounding her estate and personal effects.

Panettiere was widely known for her work on television and film, particularly in shows like Heroes. Her family issued a statement after her passing describing her as an incredible light and a force of nature. They emphasized the immeasurable love and joy she brought to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her on screen.

The family has asked for privacy as they process the loss. The ongoing legal proceedings are expected to continue for some time as Kaya's future and her mother's estate are sorted out. The cooperation between Klitschko and Panettiere's family provides a stable foundation for navigating these complex legal and financial challenges.