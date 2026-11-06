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Klein Collins HS standout recognized as one of Houston's elite 15 female basketball players

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Klein Collins HS standout recognized as one of Houston's elite 15 female basketball players
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For ABC13's this Athlete of the Week, our Joe Gleason caught up with the Sam Houston commit, who was just recognized as one of the best female players in the Houston area.

For ABC13's this Athlete of the Week, our Joe Gleason caught up with the Sam Houston commit, who was just recognized as one of the best female players in the Houston area.

For Klein Collins High School senior and Sam Houston commit A'Niyah Harmon, being named one of the 15 best girls' basketball players in the Houston area is a real honor. Harmon earned the honor through years of hard work.

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"I'm an offensive threat, but I'm starting to love defense more because I'm trying to pick up my defense," she said. "I feel like everybody loves offense more; you can score and show off what you can do. " Harmon is dangerous because she can do it all.

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She's unselfish, unstoppable, and in complete control, and don't let her 20-plus-point average fool you; the only stat she cares about is the check mark in the win column.1 hour agoCollins made it three games deep in the playoffs before Duncanville High School eliminated it in overtime by just two points.

"This year I just want to have fun, you know, make the most memories I can before I leave," Harmon said. Westfield HS teammates that have played together since the age of 5

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