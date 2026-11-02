Klein and Glazer Demand Taxation of Billionaires and Ban of Big Tech IPOs

Naomi Klein and Ilana Glazer warn that US billionaires are risking the future via unregulated AI IPOs. They demand wealth taxes and market blocks to protect ordinary investors from catastrophic financial exposure.

Author Naomi Klein and comedian Ilana Glazer have issued a stark warning regarding the financial stability of the United States, specifically targeting the billionaire class for taking unprecedented risks with the national future. In an opinion piece published on Monday, they argued that policymakers must immediately block further initial public offerings by major technology firms and implement a robust wealth tax to curb the influence of ultra-rich individuals.

Unprecedented Risks To The Future

Klein and Glazer outlined how US billionaires have leveraged tax loopholes, corporate mergers, and initial public offerings to enrich themselves at an unprecedented scale over the last two years. Their combined wealth has grown by an estimated 40% during this short period, a figure that highlights the accelerating disparity between the ultra-wealthy and the general population. The authors emphasized that this concentration of capital is not merely an economic issue but a direct threat to societal stability and democratic integrity.

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Blocked Big Tech Initial Public Offerings

The core of their argument focuses on the impending public listings of artificial intelligence companies Anthropic and OpenAI. Klein and Glazer noted that both entities have recently had major security flaws exposed and openly acknowledge carrying mind-bogglingly huge amounts of debt. They argued that it is no secret these tech giants intend to go public in the near future, a move that could inject significant volatility into the market if not strictly regulated by federal authorities.

The SpaceX Precedent And Nasdaq Rules

The authors warned that the risk profile will only deteriorate if the Nasdaq stock exchange grants OpenAI and Anthropic the same exception it provided to Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this year. This specific exemption allows shares to be immediately included in index funds without requiring the company to wait through the standard one-year seasoning period. Klein and Glazer pointed out that the June SpaceX initial public offering already carries great risk for regular investors, suggesting that allowing more speculative tech companies to follow suit would push the results beyond what the market can bear.

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Wealth Tax And Policy Intervention

To address these systemic issues, Klein and Glazer stated that policymakers need to intervene to put a halt to new big technology initial public offerings. They further argued for the implementation of a wealth tax to remove the billionaire class's power to spend cavalierly while potentially leaving working people to hold the bag for failed investments. The article emphasized that we cannot let the billionaire class continue to take these kinds of risks with the future, calling for collective action to push for real change in how capital is regulated and taxed.

Independent Safety And Liability Checks

Supporting the call for regulation, Sachs noted that artificial intelligence initial public offerings must be halted until Congress enacts a public system of licensing, independent safety evaluation, liability, and financial backstops for frontier AI. He highlighted that Anthropic executives and employees, including CEO Dario Amodei, have warned that artificial intelligence could pose a threat to all human life. Sachs questioned why the creators of such dangerous technology would sell shares to the public before any public authority has the power to evaluate the risk or stop deployment.

Sachs argued that a company should not disclose a risk of catastrophe to humanity and then sell its shares to the public before regulators can act. He stated that to proceed rapidly in the face of such dire warnings is beyond folly. Klein and Glazer added that US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, media system, and democracy. They asserted that the conditions fueling MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests that slashed taxes on the super-rich while promising trickle-down benefits that never materialized.