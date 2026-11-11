Klatt Says CFP Committee Is Devaluing Regular Season After Indiana Drops Five Spots

Joel Klatt criticized the College Football Playoff committee for dropping defending champion Indiana five spots to No. 9 during a bye week, arguing the regular season is already being devalued in favor of an SEC feedback loop.

The College Football Playoff committee released its second rankings Tuesday night, with Georgia at No. 1, followed by Utah, Alabama and undefeated UCLA. Indiana, the defending national champion, dropped five spots to No. 9 on a bye week.

Joel Klatt, host of The Joel Klatt Show, strongly criticized the committee, arguing it is actively devaluing the regular season. He said the outcry he hears from fans is about the devaluing of the regular season, which is what most people talk about when they discuss their animus toward an expansion to 24 teams. Klatt said the committee is devaluing the regular season in front of our face because it does not matter that Alabama lost two games.

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Committee Devalues Regular Season, Indiana Drops on Bye

UCLA is still behind them, and UCLA is undefeated. He concluded the regular season is already devalued. Klatt called Indiana's drop wild. He said Indiana owns a 24-1 record in their last 25 games and is the defending national champions, yet they got bumped five spots in an off week from their couch.

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He acknowledged Indiana has not played a schedule like Texas, Ohio State or even Alabama, and does not have the marquee win. Klatt asked if anyone could imagine an SEC defending national champion being 24-1 in their last 25 games and being knocked down five spots in an off week by the CFP committee. He said no one can imagine that because it would never happen, yet it just happened to Indiana.

Klatt added that Indiana, Texas Tech and Wake Forest are the ones being hurt by this feedback loop the most. He noted all three only have one loss, yet they are kind of up against it. Texas Tech is 8-1, and Wake Forest is among the one-loss teams struggling in the rankings. Klatt believes Indiana must reach the Big Ten championship game.

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If they lose to USC this weekend, there is a good chance they are out of the playoff unless they somehow get to Indianapolis. He expects the committee would acknowledge that if you get to the Big Ten championship game, you should be in the CFP. He pointed out the Big Ten is the conference that has won the last three national championships, including Indiana.

Klatt finds the Big 12 fascinating because BYU is holding strong with big wins and strength of schedule, including a win over Notre Dame, which is in the top five. Klatt explained even if BYU does not reach the Big 12 championship game, there is a scenario where Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State this weekend to reach Dallas and play Utah.

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Those two teams would play in the championship game while BYU sits at home, and Klatt thinks BYU would still be in at that point. He said you are looking at a scenario where maybe the Big 12 could sneak three teams into the College Football Playoff. Klatt thinks that would be pretty cool, adding not to tell the committee that because they would engage the feedback loop again.

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No. 2 Utah beat BYU, but Klatt still sees three Big 12 bids as possible. Klatt said we are already going down a trajectory where everybody with influence, particularly around the SEC, pounded the table for strength of schedule, quality wins and the feedback loop. He said other conferences do not get the benefit of the doubt at all.

Klatt stated we are in a world where the regular season is already being devalued by the committee actively in this poll. He said there is no other way around it, that they are in an SEC feedback loop, and we are likely headed to five SEC teams in the playoff, maybe even six. Klatt concluded it is still going to be a great playoff.

He is not suggesting those teams are not great or not playing great football, but that is what the committee is giving us right now, and we will see how it plays out.