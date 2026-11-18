Joel Klatt criticized the College Football Playoff committee for ranking Alabama No. 3, argued Texas is getting hosed, and said the Big 12 could get two or three teams while a trio of Big Ten teams lurks.

Joel Klatt says the College Football Playoff committee took a wrong turn with Alabama at No. 3 and he sees a Big 12 with a legitimate chance at multiple bids plus a trio of Big Ten teams lurking.

Texas moved up to No. 5 after winning at LSU, two spots behind the Crimson Tide. Alabama held its spot even though its three best wins, over LSU, South Carolina and Kentucky, all lost last weekend. Keelon Russell and Alabama beat Vanderbilt 21-6. Klatt still says No. 3 is absurd for a team whose best wins all lost.

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Texas Longhorns Suffer Injustice

Klatt said the team he feels worst for is Texas. He said the Longhorns are in the SEC and are getting absolutely hosed by the committee. He asked whether anyone on the committee actually has the schedules in front of them. Klatt pointed out Texas has wins over Tennessee and Ohio State.

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He said Bama does not have anything close to that. Klatt mocked the SEC feedback loop. He said nine teams are ranked because the SEC is so tough, then asked why the SEC is so tough. His answer: because Alabama is number three.

He called it an echo chamber. He compared the committee to a driver who took the wrong turn and will not admit it. He said they are driving aimlessly through the woods. Klatt also cited South Carolina losing by 28 to a 3-6 Arkansas team while still ranking 21st. He asked why, suggesting it is to prop up Alabama.

Big 12 Championship Hopes Rise

Utah is No. 2 after its 40-39 win at Arizona, a game Klatt called on FOX. Devon Dampier and Utah survived to stay undefeated. BYU is No. 10 and Texas Tech is No. 12. Klatt said there is a legitimate chance for two Big 12 teams.

If things hold, BYU and the conference champ would get in, which in this case would be Utah. He said there is still hope for a third. Texas Tech has a clean path to the conference championship. If the Red Raiders beat Utah, the Utes would stay in, Tech would be in, and maybe BYU is still in there.

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UCLA is No. 4 and Indiana is No. 8. Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa are just outside the field at Nos. 13, 14 and 15. Klatt called those three Big Ten teams the last thing he would mention. He said Oregon is sitting there lurking at 13.

Big Ten Teams Lurking

Dylan Raiola has led Oregon since Dante Moore's season-ending concussion, and the 7-3 Ducks are the Big Ten team Klatt says is lurking. Klatt noted Indiana got dropped five spots last week during a bye week. Last week, all five of Indiana's best wins lost, and that was the rationale given by the committee. This week, all five of Alabama's best wins lost.

Klatt said the same exact logic applied last week was not applied this week. He called the committee inconsistent and stubborn. Klatt said he feels like they are in an Orwell novel. He said they are asking everyone to suspend all faculties and just believe what they give us. He said he refuses to do that.