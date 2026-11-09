Klara and the Sun Plummets in Box Office as Taika Waititi Sci-Fi Film Becomes a Bomb

Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun suffers a massive 77.5% drop and exits major markets, cementing its status as a theatrical failure with low revenue projections.

The sci-fi film Klara and the Sun has encountered significant commercial difficulties at the domestic box office following its debut on October 23. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, the movie is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel and stars Jenna Ortega as an out-of-date Artificial Friend purchased by a rural family. Despite high-profile creative talent, the project has struggled to attract audiences, resulting in a steep decline in attendance and limited theatrical availability across major United States markets.

Box Office Performance and Theater Closures

Klara and the Sun debuted with an underwhelming domestic gross of $701,059 during its opening weekend. This figure marked a poor start for a major studio release, and the downward trajectory accelerated sharply during the following weekend. The film experienced a staggering 77.5% drop in its sophomore weekend performance. This specific decline rate ranks as the 85th worst sophomore drop in film history, indicating a rapid loss of audience interest. Sony Pictures ceased reporting box office numbers for the film once it fell out of the Top 10 contenders, signaling its immediate removal from significant competitive consideration.

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Theater availability has contracted severely as a result of these weak numbers. While the movie continues to play in a limited number of locations, such as the AMC Orange 30 in Southern California, it has vanished from many major domestic markets. Fandango listings show no available showtimes in or around New York City, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Newark, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Kansas City, and Cleveland. It remains unclear exactly how many theaters are still screening the movie or what the precise box office totals are for this third weekend.

Financial Projections and Break-Even Analysis

Industry tracking sources like The Numbers and Box Office Mojo have not published domestic weekend chart numbers for Klara and the Sun during its third week. This absence suggests that the revenue generated is negligible enough to be excluded from standard reporting. Movies playing in very few theaters, whether in limited release or near the end of their run, often do not have their financial data reported by distributors or rival tracking sites. This pattern mirrors earlier occurrences with other specialty releases, such as the Connor Storrie sci-fi movie April X, which had a small release in October but appeared with blank listings on major tracking platforms.

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If Klara and the Sun had maintained its previous weekend's percentage drop during the third week, it would have earned approximately $35,000 at the domestic box office. This hypothetical figure would have placed the film at No. 32 on the domestic chart for the weekend of November 6. However, given the extensive absence from major markets, the actual earnings are likely even lower than this estimate. If the week three grosses are truly negligible, the movie's final global gross has likely settled around $2.643 million, the figure recorded by the end of Thursday, November 5.

Production Costs and Critical Reception

The financial outcome cements the status of Klara and the Sun as a theatrical bomb. The film operated with a relatively slim reported budget of $20 million. However, industry standards dictate that a movie must typically earn roughly $50 million to break even in theaters, accounting for marketing and distribution costs. Klara and the Sun fell nowhere near this threshold during its theatrical run. The poor box office performance stands in stark contrast to the talent involved, including producers David Heyman and Garrett Basch, as well as executive producers Alex G. Scott, Gary Barber, and Jeffrey Clifford.

Critical reception may have contributed to the film's lack of theatrical momentum. While general audiences awarded the movie a solid 74% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, professional critics gave it a dismal 26% on the Tomatometer. The discrepancy between critic and audience scores likely deterred potential theatergoers from attending screenings. The film is rated PG-13, has a runtime of 116 minutes, and features writers Dahvi Waller and Taika Waititi alongside its director.

Future Revenue Streams and Aftermarket Potential

Despite the theatrical failure, Klara and the Sun retains opportunities to generate revenue through aftermarket channels. The Jenna Ortega vehicle can now focus on video on demand, streaming licensing, and potential physical media sales. These avenues often provide a secondary life for films that do not perform well in cinemas. However, it remains unclear if the movie possesses the necessary cultural momentum to become a proper cult hit in these formats. The initial negative buzz and limited box office run may hinder its ability to build a dedicated fanbase in the digital space.