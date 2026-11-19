Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son was arrested in August on sexual battery and sodomy charges.

Biermann dropped his lawyer Jason Sheffield and hired high-powered attorney Brian Steel — whose past clients include Sean “Diddy” Combs and Young Thug — according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

A source exclusively told Page Six that the Biermann family made the decision to swap out attorneys to ensure KJ receives the best representation after he was, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment. KJ Biermann, the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak, has hired a new legal team in his sexual battery and sodomy case.

Also read KJ Biermann Seeks Juvenile Transfer Amid Serious Sexual Assault Charges

Steel helped get Diddy off the hook for racketeering and sex trafficking charges in his 2025 criminal case, though he wasKJ, seen in a police mugshot following his arrest in Fulton County, hired the lawyer who once represented Sean “Diddy” Combs. Biermann was arrested after an alleged incident at a Life Time Fitness gym in Alpharetta, GA, on April 23. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl inside a family changing room of the gym.

“Where the initial incident contained more coercion, this incident involves more direct force,” the filing stated. “It was done in a public setting, rather than a home setting, and represents a worsening of behaviors rather than a marked improvement as a result of the treatment and resources he has already been given the benefit of receiving.

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”Prosecutors claimed KJ received the ability to rehabilitate himself through the juvenile court system, but the treatment did not prevent the most recent allegations against him. Prosecutors claimed KJ has “proven to be beyond the rehabilitation offered within the Fulton County Juvenile Court process. ” The previous juvenile case had “probable cause found for incest,” eight counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery, one count of statutory rape and five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The filing specifically described probable cause findings, which are not the same as convictions. The filing did not establish that KJ was convicted of the offenses. KJ’s former attorney Sheffield previously told Page Six that his client is “100% innocent. ” He also claimed he has “evidence of other prior false allegations by the alleged victim.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! KJ Biermann, the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak, has hired a new legal team in his sexual battery and sodomy case.

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KJ, seen in a police mugshot following his arrest in Fulton County, hired the lawyer who once represented Sean"Diddy" Combs.