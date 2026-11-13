KJ Biermann Appeals Court Ruling on Forensic Interviews in Sexual Battery Case

KJ Biermann and his siblings appeal a Fulton County judge's order allowing prosecutors to interview minors in the ongoing sexual battery case against the singer.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son KJ Biermann has initiated a legal appeal to contest a recent judicial decision in his ongoing sexual battery case. The Georgia Court of Appeals granted Biermann permission to challenge the ruling on Thursday, following a motion filed through his legal team. Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that the singer is fighting a judge's decision to allow prosecutors to conduct forensic interviews of minor children. This development marks a significant procedural step in the criminal proceedings against the reality television personality, who has faced serious allegations throughout the litigation.

Legal Timeline And Court Permissions

Prosecutors initially filed an emergency motion on September 17, 2026, requesting court-ordered forensic interviews of minors involved in the case. A Fulton County Superior Court judge granted this request on October 5, 2026, which prompted KJ Biermann's attorneys to immediately challenge the decision. His legal team subsequently sought clarification and reconsideration of the order before asking the Georgia Court of Appeals to intervene in the matter. On November 12, 2026, the appellate court granted Biermann permission to pursue an interlocutory appeal. This specific legal mechanism allows him to challenge the judge's ruling before his main criminal case concludes, setting the stage for immediate higher court review.

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Sibling Appeals And Confidentiality Issues

The appeal came on the same day that KJ's three younger siblings filed their own separate appeal in the case, creating a unified front among the children of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. The siblings filed their separate appeal through their attorney, Darice Good, targeting the same October order that permits the interviews. However, the publicly available court documents did not identify which minor children prosecutors sought to interview. It also remains unclear whether KJ's siblings were among the minors targeted for questioning or if their separate appeal was directly connected to the interviews themselves. Both appeals were allowed to move forward, although the Georgia Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on the underlying disputes regarding the privacy and safety of the minors involved.

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Future Proceedings And Scheduling

On Friday, the Fulton County Superior Court clerk notified Biermann's legal team that his notice of appeal needed additional information before the court records could be transmitted to the appellate court. The next major milestone in the case is a status hearing scheduled for January 20, 2027. Only attorneys will be required to appear for this hearing, keeping the public and media presence minimal at this stage. This is followed by a final plea scheduled for February 10, 2027, which will mark a critical point in the resolution of the charges. Until these dates arrive, the legal battles over procedural rights and the scope of the forensic investigations will continue to dominate the docket.

Family Public Life And Case Impact

The latest legal developments occur as KJ's older sister, Brielle Biermann, prepares to marry her fiancé, Billy Seidl. On Thursday, Brielle hinted that her wedding was approaching when a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A how close they were to the event. It remains unclear whether KJ would be able to attend the wedding alongside his younger siblings under the court's restrictions, which may impose limitations on his movements or public appearances during the pending appeals. The intersection of these high-profile family events and the serious criminal proceedings highlights the complex personal and legal landscape facing the Biermann family as they navigate the upcoming court dates in 2027.