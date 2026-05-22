KJ Apa stars as Jimmy Stewart in new movie trailer Burns & Co. Entertainment released the official trailer for Jimmy on May 20, 2026.

KJ Apa stars as iconic actor Jimmy Stewart in Jimmy, an upcoming biopic movie inspired by amusing facts about actors.

KJ Apa shines as Jimmy Stewart in new movie trailer Burns & Co. Entertainment released the official trailer for Jimmy on May 20, 2026. The biopic stars KJ Apa as legendary actor Jimmy Stewart .

The film opens exclusively in theaters on November 6, 2026, through Fathom Entertainment nationwide. The trailer debuted during Jimmy Stewart Day celebrations in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Stewart’s hometown.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, led by Representative Jim Struzzi, designated May 20 as Jimmy Stewart Day. KJ Apa and Stewart’s daughter, Executive Producer Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, also unveiled a new movie tie-in exhibit at the Jimmy Stewart Museum during the event.

Moreover, the film covers the most transformative period of Stewart’s life. It spans his Academy Award win for Best Actor in The Philadelphia Story through his enlistment as a combat pilot.

Furthermore, Stewart flew twenty missions over Europe during World War II and rose to the rank of colonel. He ultimately returned home broken and disheartened before George Bailey and It’s a Wonderful Life came calling. ’Jimmy Stewart was a hero. His legacy of service to the United States, his global reach through his films, and his devotion to his family are unparalleled,’ Apa said in a statement.

’Taking on this role is an enormous responsibility, and our goal is to honor his legacy, service, and family through Jimmy and share his story to remind audiences that heroes such as Jimmy did and still do exist.





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KJ Apa Jimmy Stewart The Philadelphia Story World War II Combat Pilot Colonel Biopic Itage Service Devotion Hero Film Adaptation New Movie Tie-In Exhibit

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