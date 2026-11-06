Jimmy Stewart Biopic Opens Globally With Free Military Screenings As KJ Apa Confirms X-Men Audition

KJ Apa discusses his Marvel X-Men audition while promoting his new Jimmy Stewart biopic, which is now showing in theaters with special screenings for military personnel.

The biographical film Jimmy is officially opening in theaters worldwide this weekend, marking a major cinematic event that honors the legacy of legendary actor and wartime hero Jimmy Stewart. The release brings together historical reverence and modern celebrity buzz as audiences finally get to see KJ Apa's portrayal of the iconic star on the big screen after months of anticipation.

In a significant move supporting the armed forces, the production team has announced a global base buyout for active-duty service members and their families. This initiative allows Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen to watch the film at no cost on opening night through a partnership with the Timothy T. Day Foundation and Lockheed Martin.

Also read ‘Jimmy’ Review: KJ Apa Tries, in Vain, to Save Ploddingly Dutiful James Stewart Biopic

KJ Apa, who gained fame as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, confirmed during the press tour that he screen-tested for a role in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. The new mutant film is currently scheduled for theatrical release on May 5, 2028, and fans are already speculating intensely about which character he might have pursued during the audition process.

Industry observers suggest that Apa may have auditioned for roles such as Gambit or Cyclops in the revitalized franchise. However, Kit Connor has already been officially cast as the new Cyclops, leaving other mutant positions open to interpretation and keeping the speculation alive among dedicated comic book movie enthusiasts.

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The narrative of Jimmy focuses on the peak of Stewart's career following his Academy Award win for The Philadelphia Story in 1941. After achieving Hollywood stardom, Stewart made the pivotal decision to leave his lucrative acting life behind and enlist in the Army Air Corps to serve his country during World War II.

During his military service, Stewart flew over twenty combat missions before eventually rising to the rank of Colonel. His experiences in the war deeply influenced his later work, providing the emotional depth and perspective that gave classics like It's a Wonderful Life their lasting impact on generations of viewers.

Kelly Stewart Harcourt, Jimmy's daughter and the film's executive producer, released an official statement expressing her full support for the project. She noted that her father would have been proud of the tribute and especially moved by the collaboration enabling free screenings for military personnel and first responders.

Lockheed Martin, a major aerospace and technology company, partnered with the foundation to facilitate these special screenings. This collaboration underscores the strong ties between the aviation industry and the historical subject matter, highlighting Stewart's contributions to the Army Air Corps.

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As the press tour continues, the project has garnered attention not only for its historical accuracy but also for its charitable outreach to the community. The film offers audiences a chance to witness the story of a star who chose service over stardom during a critical period in history.

While Apa balances his current promotional duties for Jimmy, his involvement in the X-Men testing process highlights his rising status in Hollywood. He has blossomed into one of the industry's brightest up-and-coming stars with plenty of other exciting roles in the works beyond this biographical project.