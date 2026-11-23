The KJ Apa Jimmy biopic faces severe box office challenges as theater count drops 72 percent. With a $5 million gross against a $14 million budget, the film struggles to compete in the crowded holiday season.

The KJ Apa-led biopic Jimmy is experiencing a steep decline at the domestic box office, with its theatrical run contracting rapidly. ScreenRant reports that the film has seen its theater count drop by 72 percent compared to its debut two weeks ago. This sharp reduction signals significant challenges for the project as it attempts to establish a foothold in a competitive market. The movie is currently playing in only 411 theaters during its third weekend of release.

Jimmy Theater Count and Screen Expansion Decline

Jimmy originally debuted on 1,470 screens before dropping to 992 screens during its second weekend. After starting the third week in 478 theaters, the film was removed from an additional 581 locations. This aggressive reduction in availability has limited the movie's potential reach among general audiences. The decline stands in stark contrast to typical wide releases, which often maintain stable theater counts across their initial weekends.

Also read Jimmy Olsen Ranks Superman Top Ten Brutal Beatdowns in New Issue

The pattern differs significantly from other Fathom Entertainment releases like Laika's stop-motion fantasy epic Wildwood. Wildwood kicked off its domestic run in 2,846 theaters and fell to 2,680 during its third weekend, dropping just 6 percent. During its fifth weekend, Wildwood played on 1,298 screens, dropping just 54 percent in a longer span of time. Jimmy's current trajectory suggests it lacks the staying power demonstrated by its recent Fathom counterpart.

Jimmy Critical Reception and Audience Scores

The film has generated divisive responses from both critics and viewers regarding its portrayal of the Hollywood legend. Critics' Jimmy reviews have earned it a splat with a Tomatometer score of 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Conversely, audiences have given it a Verified Hot Popcornmeter score of 95 percent, indicating strong viewer approval despite critical hesitation. This wide gap suggests the movie resonates more with fans than professional reviewers.

Advertisement

Jimmy stars Riverdale alumnus KJ Apa in the title role, following the star from his 1941 Oscar win for A Philadelphia Story through his 1947 marriage to Gloria Hatrick McLean. The narrative largely focuses on him being drafted during World War II. The movie also stars Jason Alexander as Louis B. Mayer, Max Casella as Frank Capra, and Christopher McDonald as Lionel Barrymore. These supporting performances anchor the historical drama within the broader context of mid-century Hollywood.

Jimmy Budget versus Domestic Gross Revenue

Jimmy has now earned a cumulative domestic gross of roughly $5 million in its limited run. This figure falls considerably short of its reported budget of $14 million, raising questions about immediate profitability. The film has not yet played in any international markets, leaving all revenue generation to the domestic sector for now. Box Office Mojo data confirms these modest earnings as the primary source of financial return.

It is possible that Jimmy has turned a profit for Fathom Entertainment, who are only distributing the film. The project was produced by Burns Co. Entertainment, which may bear the initial production costs. It ultimately remains to be seen if Jimmy can be considered a financial success, as it was only ever given a relatively limited theatrical run. The distribution model relies heavily on ancillary revenue streams to balance the books.

Jimmy Holiday Season Competition and Outlook

Jimmy may perform better in the aftermarket when it arrives on video on demand, streaming, and potentially physical media. However, the fact that its theater count has already dropped so much could be damaging to long-term prospects. Biopics and other adult-oriented but family-friendly fare can often perform well over Thanksgiving weekend. This timing allows families to attend screenings while spending time together over the holiday break.

Advertisement

The new Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky expanded wide on the weekend before Thanksgiving and rose to No. 2 at the domestic box office. It currently sits behind the blockbuster smash The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. If Jimmy continues its trend of dropping significantly next weekend, it likely won't be playing in enough theaters to draw in a substantial audience during the Thanksgiving frame. Such a small number of theaters means it would struggle to fend off advances from Hunger Games, I Play Rocky, and impending Thanksgiving releases. These competitors include the inspirational biopic Hershey, the Disney animated movie Hexed, and the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law. The film will arrive with a PG-13 rating and a runtime of 120 Minutes on November 6, 2026.