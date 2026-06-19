Kiyoko's Directorial Debut Film Receives Positive Reviews from Critics

Kiyoko's latest movie, based on her hit single and best-selling novel of the same name, has received positive reviews from critics. The coming-of-age film marks her directorial debut and features a heartfelt story of self-acceptance and first love.

Kiyoko 's latest movie is a hit among critics, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is proof. Based on a popular 2015 song by Kiyoko , the film marks her directorial debut as well as her first feature film as a director.

The coming-of-age movie has received mostly positive and encouraging reactions upon its release on Friday. A critic mentioned that despite the film using a proven formula and massaging viewer sympathies a bit too forcefully, it manages to implement that formula earnestly and with no small amount of stylistic skill. Another critic praised Kiyoko's directorial debut, writing that the story depicts a rainbow of emotions complemented by two compelling lead performances alongside achingly gorgeous cinematography.

The movie is based on Kiyoko's hit single and best-selling novel of the same name, and also features all-new music from Kiyoko. It follows a heartfelt story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where Coley falls in love for the first time as she learns to accept herself along the way. Besides Kiyoko, it also includes Zach Braff, Taylor John Smith, Levon Hawke, and Justin Lieberman.

Producers on the project include Marc Platt, Katie McNicol, Dee Best, Michael Philip, Jason Moring, and Richard Alan Reid. The film's cast and crew have been praised for their work, with many considering it a standout in the coming-of-age genre





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Kiyoko Directorial Debut Coming-Of-Age Film Music

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