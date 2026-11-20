Kittitas County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance to locate a missing goat potentially carrying the contagious Caprine Arthritis and Encephalitis virus.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is currently requesting urgent public assistance to locate a missing goat that may be infected with a highly contagious viral disease. This specific goat escaped from a private residence located in the 600 block of Strande Road prior to law enforcement taking custody of a larger group of surrendered animals earlier this week.

Escaped Animal and Viral Diagnosis

Deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Pasado's Safe Haven and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to secure numerous animals after their owners voluntarily surrendered them. The owners cited an inability to provide adequate care as the primary reason for the surrender. Among the animals taken into custody was a small herd of goats, which subsequent testing identified as carrying Caprine Arthritis and Encephalitis, commonly referred to as CAE.

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Officials emphasized that CAE is a lifelong viral infection that can cause progressive and severe illness in goats. Furthermore, the disease is capable of spreading to sheep, making the containment of infected animals critical to protecting local livestock herds. Investigators later determined that two goats from the group had escaped before deputies could fully secure the animals.

Disease Transmission and Public Safety

While one of the escaped goats has since been found and secured by authorities, the second individual remains at large. The Sheriff's Office has clarified that the disease does not infect humans, alleviating direct health concerns for the general public. However, officials are strongly urging any community member who locates the animal to keep it away from other goats and sheep to prevent further transmission of the virus.

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If you believe the goat may be on your property or is already in your care, it is vital to immediately separate it from all other livestock. You must also prevent the animal from accessing shared housing structures, feeding areas, and water containers used by other animals. These strict containment measures are essential to stop the spread of the contagious viral infection.

Contact Information and Next Steps

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the missing goat's whereabouts to contact the Sheriff's Office without delay. You can call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and ask specifically for Corporal Beau Hazzard or Corporal Tyler Harris to report any sightings or relevant details.