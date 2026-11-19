Kitsap County Sheriff's Office charged two Kingston men with drive-by shooting and illegal firearm possession after an incident in Poulsbo on November 18.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of two Kingston area men, aged 20 and 22, following a violent drive-by shooting incident in unincorporated Poulsbo. The suspects now face serious legal charges for discharging a weapon from a moving vehicle and the illegal possession of loaded firearms. Authorities initiated the investigation after an eyewitness reported observing shots fired from a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

The dramatic incident began when a witness observed an older, dark-colored sedan heading southbound on Clear Creek Road. The witness reported seeing gunshots being fired from this specific vehicle before authorities responded to the scene. Officers arrived at the intersection of NW Finn Hill Road and Clear Creek Road around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 18.

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Deputies quickly located a vehicle that closely matched the eyewitness description of the suspect car. Upon securing the immediate scene, authorities conducted a thorough search of the vehicle under the authority of a search warrant. This search proved critical in building the case against the two suspects.

During the search, authorities discovered loaded magazines and loose ammunition inside the vehicle. These items were obtained by officers through the execution of a search warrant and form a critical part of the evidence against the two men. The presence of these weapons solidifies the charges related to the illegal possession of firearms.

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Authorities took both the 20-year-old and 22-year-old Kingston men into custody following the discovery of the weapons. Both individuals were subsequently booked into the Kitsap County Jail to face the aforementioned charges. The arrest marks a swift resolution to a terrifying event that occurred in a residential-adjacent area.

A third person was also found in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. This individual was a 22-year-old female who was not charged and was released from custody shortly after the initial investigation. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office noted that the gunman did not appear to be targeting any specific individual or property.

Officials reported that the gunfire seemed random and was not aimed at any particular person or structure. Gunfire reportedly appeared to be random and not targeted at anyone, according to officials. There were homes nearby, but none were struck by the gunshots. The lack of targeted injury or property destruction distinguishes this event from other shootings in the region.

Despite the violent nature of the incident, no homes in the vicinity were struck by the gunshots. There were homes located near the area where the shots were fired, but none suffered any damage or harm. The mere act of firing a weapon from a moving vehicle in a residential-adjacent area creates significant public safety concerns for the community.

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This arrest occurs amidst a series of high-profile criminal cases across Washington state. Seattle police are currently searching for a suspect after two people were shot in the Chinatown-International District on the same evening. The Seattle Police Department is actively looking for the individual responsible for those shootings.

Additionally, a man accused of stabbing a King County Sheriff's deputy in Shoreline last month was recently arrested in El Paso, Texas. These cases highlight the ongoing efforts by various law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety across the region. The arrest of the two Kingston men demonstrates the capability of local deputies to respond quickly to violent crimes.