A 63-year-old Bremerton resident faces DUI and perjury charges after crashing his car, hiding the evidence, and falsely reporting it stolen to police.

A 63-year-old Seabeck man faces serious criminal charges after a complex sequence of events involving a vehicle collision, a false theft report, and subsequent arrest by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:10 p.m. near NW Seabeck Holly Road in unincorporated Bremerton, Washington.

Collision Details and Initial Police Response

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene following reports of a crash. Investigators located a vehicle abandoned in a ditch after it had collided directly with a tree. A witness who reported the accident informed deputies that the smell of alcohol was evident inside the vehicle and noted blood present on a deployed airbag.

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The physical evidence at the scene suggested significant impairment and a serious incident. The condition of the vehicle and the statements from the initial caller provided the first indicators of potential criminal activity involving the driver.

The False Theft Report and Suspect Identification

Shortly after the crash response began, a second 911 call came in from an individual claiming his car had been stolen. The description provided by this caller matched the specific details of the vehicle involved in the tree collision. This discrepancy prompted immediate suspicion among the responding deputies.

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Law enforcement officials quickly located the owner of the vehicle, the 63-year-old man from Seabeck. Upon making contact, deputies observed a visible injury on the side of his face. They also identified clear physical signs indicating that he was impaired at the time of the encounter.

Arrest Charges and Legal Proceedings

Following a thorough investigation, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office arrested the man on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. He is also charged with second-degree perjury for making false statements with the specific intent to mislead a public servant.

The perjury charge stems directly from his decision to report his own vehicle as stolen after leaving the crash scene. This attempt to conceal the truth and evade legal responsibility for the DUI and property damage has compounded his legal troubles significantly.

Sheriff Office Holiday Safety Warnings

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office issued a public statement regarding the arrest, using it as a reminder for the community during the festive season. The department emphasized that law enforcement will conduct emphasis patrols specifically targeting impaired and dangerous drivers throughout the holidays.

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Deputies urged the public to prioritize safety and responsibility on the roads. The official message was clear: citizens should not ruin their holiday season by driving while intoxicated or engaging in other dangerous behaviors that threaten public safety and personal well-being.

This case highlights the importance of truthful communication with law enforcement and the severe consequences of obstructing justice. The ongoing legal process will determine the final penalties for the DUI and perjury charges filed against the Bremerton resident.