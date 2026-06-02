Kitchen Sponges Found to Release Millions of Microplastics Daily with Significant Environmental Impact

A new study reveals that kitchen sponges shed millions of microplastics during everyday use, with different sponge types varying greatly in their plastic content and release rates. While water consumption remains the dominant factor in manual dishwashing's environmental footprint, the cumulative effect of microplastic pollution from sponges could reach hundreds of tonnes annually per country, raising concerns about long-term ecological and human health effects.

Your kitchen sponge is shedding millions of tiny microplastics every time you wash up, a new study reveals. Researchers asked households to use one of three sponge types as part of their washing-up routine and documented how they broke down over time.

They discovered each sponge lost material during use, resulting in the release of microplastics. Depending on the sponge type, annual emissions ranged from about 0.68 grams to 4.21 grams of microplastics per person. While this may seem small, the researchers estimate this could add up to 355 tonnes of microplastics per year in a single country if everyone used the most polluting sponge type.

Although wastewater treatment plants capture a large share of these particles, several tonnes could still enter rivers, lakes, oceans, and soils each year.

'All three types of kitchen sponges lose material during use, both in a citizen science and laboratory setup,' the researchers, from the University of Bonn, said. 'If these sponges contain plastics, they inevitably also release microplastics into the wastewater system. ' For the study the team selected three different types of washing up sponge to test. The first, a conventional European sponge, consists of a scrubbing layer, an inner foam layer and a cloth layer on top.

The second was a conventional North American sponge, made up of a scrubbing layer and a foam layer. And the third was an organic sponge made predominantly from plant-based fibres. They worked out the plastic content of each sponge and found the European one contained 59.3 per cent plastic, the American one had 41.9 per cent plastic and the organic one contained 15.9 per cent plastic.

Participants were given a sponge to use for several weeks before returning them to be weighed in order to determine how much plastic had been lost. Analysis, published in the journal Environmental Advances, revealed the European sponge released the most amount of plastic by a substantial margin.

Meanwhile the organic sponge released the least. Analysis revealed the three different types of sponges had different environmental impacts. The European sponge was by far the most damaging to freshwater ecotoxicity. Average microplastic release rates for each sponge type were calculated: European sponge: 19mg/day, North American sponge: 5mg/day, Organic sponge: 4mg/day.

Despite their prevalence, scientists still don't know the long-term effects of microplastics on human health. Researchers are increasingly concerned about the capacity of such particles to be internalised within cells causing alterations in cellular function, particularly when interacting with organs in children and causing definitive alterations in adult life. There is a growing body of evidence that plastics could play a key role in early-onset cancer genesis, where healthy cells turn cancerous.

In 2024, a study found cancer cells in the gut spread at an accelerated rate after contact with microplastics. Experts have also raised the alarm about a potential link between microplastics and reproductive health. While the new results showed sponges do shed measurable amounts of microplastics over time, the researchers found the biggest environmental burden linked to hand washing dishes was water use.

The environmental assessment found that approximately 85 to 97 percent of the total impact of manual dishwashing comes from water consumption. Compared with water use, microplastic emissions contributed a much smaller share of overall ecosystem damage. In a separate study, Dr Primrose Freestone and her colleagues carried out an experiment in which they used sponges for different durations, ranging from one day to five months. The two- and five-month sponges had evidence of 'fungal colonisation'.

To reduce your environmental footprint, the researchers suggest using less water while washing dishes and choosing sponges with lower plastic content to reduce microplastic release. They also recommend keeping sponges in use for longer periods, as extending their lifespan lowers overall resource consumption.

However, an expert recently claimed you should really be changing your kitchen sponge daily for hygiene reasons, creating a potential conflict between environmental advice and microbial safety.

'Microplastic release from sponges could be reduced by replacing the plastic content in the sponges,' the team wrote. 'A lower plastic share in kitchen sponges can significantly reduce microplastic release and related negative effects in the environment. ' The research highlights a common household item as an often-overlooked source of plastic pollution. With billions of households worldwide using similar sponges daily, the collective contribution to microplastic contamination in waterways and soils may be substantial.

The findings underscore the need for product innovation to develop fully biodegradable alternatives and for consumers to be aware of the hidden environmental costs of everyday cleaning tools





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