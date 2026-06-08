Kit Harington Calls Filming Sex Scenes with 'Sister' Sophie Turner 'Gross' in 'The Dreadful'

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who played siblings on Game of Thrones, discuss the awkwardness of filming intimate scenes for the gothic horror film The Dreadful. Also, Sophie Turner's Lara Croft TV series is halted due to her back injury.

Kit Harington has openly discussed the unusual experience of filming intimate scenes with Sophie Turner for the upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful , given their long-standing real-life friendship forged during their years playing siblings on the globally popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

The actors, who portrayed Jon Snow and Sansa Stark from 2011 to 2019, developed a close bond that felt fraternal. Harington, 39, admitted that transitioning from a brother-sister dynamic to romantic and sexual moments on screen was profoundly awkward. He described the process as "gross" and "weird," recounting that when Turner, who also produced the film, sent him the script, he immediately noted the abundance of scenes where their characters get intimate.

Turner, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, echoed these sentiments, describing the situation as "vile" and a "really bad moment" in her career. She explained that despite the high quality of the script, the first kissing scene was so uncomfortable that both actors were physically retching. They tried to compartmentalize the awkwardness but found the reality of filming the love scenes to be deeply unsettling, constantly reminded of their familial off-screen relationship.

The Dreadful is set against the backdrop of the 15th-century War of the Roses. Turner plays Anne, a woman whose life is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious and sinister stranger, portrayed by Harington. The film allowed Turner to step into a producer role, a capacity in which she directly advocated for Harington to join the cast, believing he was perfect for the part despite the inherent awkwardness.

Harington praised Turner's acting prowess, reflecting on how he had watched her grow from a child on the set of Game of Thrones into a phenomenal performer. Their mutual respect and deep platonic affection ultimately helped them navigate the challenging scenes, with both acknowledging that the script's strength made the necessary discomfort worthwhile for the final product.

Separately, Sophie Turner's career is currently facing significant logistical challenges due to a persistent back injury sustained during intensive training for her lead role in the £100 million television reboot of Tomb Raider, where she embodies the iconic character Lara Croft. Production at Shepperton Studios has been temporarily halted after Turner aggravated a pre-existing condition. A studio statement confirmed a "minor injury" and a precautionary pause to allow for recovery, with hopes to resume soon.

However, reports indicate the situation is more severe, with insiders suggesting the physically demanding role has pushed the actress to her limit. There is concern that her recovery could take up to six months, placing the entire multi-million pound production in jeopardy. Despite the extensive footage already shot, producers face a dilemma, as replacing Turner, who follows in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, would be complicated by the significant amount of completed work.

Turner herself had previously disclosed on The Julia Cunningham Show that the gruelling regimen-eight hours a day, five days a week of training since February of the prior year-revealed a chronic back issue. The intense physicality required to embody Lara Croft, combined with her lack of prior athletic training, meant a long and arduous process to build the necessary strength and stamina, ultimately contributing to the injury that has now stalled the high-stakes project





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Kit Harington Sophie Turner The Dreadful Game Of Thrones Lara Croft Back Injury Intimate Scenes Gothic Horror War Of The Roses Production Halted

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