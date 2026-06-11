Kit Harington Admits Drifting Apart From Most Game of Thrones Cast Members After Show Ended

In a candid interview with Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington reveals he has largely lost touch with his Game of Thrones co-stars since the series concluded in 2019, opening up about the emotional aftermath of the show and his personal struggles with fame, stress, and therapy.

Kit Harington , best known for his role as Jon Snow in the legendary HBO series Game of Thrones, has opened up about the complex aftermath of the show's conclusion.

In a recent conversation for the Variety & CNN Actors on Actors series, hosted by his former co-star Peter Dinklage, Harington admitted that he has not maintained close contact with the majority of the sprawling ensemble cast since production ended in 2019. He explained that the conclusion of the eight-season epic felt akin to a group of school leavers going their separate ways, with the shared magic of the set dissipating once the monumental project was complete.

While he remains in touch with Emilia Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen and lives nearby, and occasionally texts John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Richard Madden (Rob Stark), he acknowledges a personal shortcoming in nurturing these friendships. He confessed, 'I should try harder, it's on me because I've been told in the past, by friends, text me more man.

And like be a better friend a little bit, especially with family and kids and stuff, you sort of, let time go by.

' Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, lightened the mood by joking about future AI-generated images of them reuniting at barbecues, highlighting the enduring public fascination with the show's cast. The emotional toll of Game of Thrones on its stars, particularly Harington, has been widely documented. The actor has previously been candid about the intense pressure and psychological impact of the show's global success.

Just weeks before the divisive 2019 series finale, Harington checked into a luxury wellness retreat to address issues of stress, exhaustion, and alcohol use. His publicist framed it as a proactive break, and a source close to him emphasized the supportive role of his wife, Rose Leslie, who played his on-screen love Ygritte.

The couple married in 2018 and have since welcomed two children, a son and a daughter born in 2023; they have chosen to keep their daughter's name and birth details private. Harington's struggles were not solely about the finale. He has spoken at length about a 'dark period' during the show's fifth and sixth seasons when his character's temporary death and subsequent resurrection placed an overwhelming spotlight on him.

He revealed he sought therapy during that time, feeling 'terrified' by being the show's central cliffhanger while simultaneously battling self-doubt about his acting abilities and a sense of vulnerability he felt he had to hide behind a facade of gratitude. Harington's reflections paint a portrait of an artist grappling with the immense shadow of a once-in-a-lifetime role.

The emotional climax of his journey on the series was captured in an HBO behind-the-scenes documentary, where he was shown breaking down in tears during the final table read and his last day on set. The moment he learned his character, Jon Snow, would kill Daenerys Targaryen-his on-screen love and a central figure in the story-left him heartbroken.

'My heart is breaking. I love this show more than anything. It has never been a job for me, it's my life,' he said. This profound connection explains the natural drifting apart from colleagues afterward; the end of Game of Thrones wasn't just the closing of a job but the conclusion of a decade-long chapter of his personal and professional life.

While he has moved on to other projects, including a role in Marvel's Eternals alongside another Game of Thrones alumnus, Richard Madden, the legacy of the show continues to define his public narrative. His admission about losing touch with the cast underscores a bittersweet truth: even the strongest bonds forged in extraordinary circumstances can fray when the extraordinary context vanishes, leaving individuals to navigate the ordinary, often messy, reality of life beyond the fantasy





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