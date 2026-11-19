Kit Connor Mystery Horror 'One Of Us' Boarded For Sales By OneTwoThree Media

‘Return Of The Living Dead’ Sequel Gearing Up With Johnny Knoxville Among Cast Vin Diesel To Star In Original Action Movie ‘Burial Hill’ From ‘Caine’ Writer & ‘Luther’ Director; Amazon Striking Big Deal“begins at a funeral, where every hour on the hour a family member will die.

As the body count grows, it is a race against time to unmask the stranger in their midst. ”A24's Fantasy Epic 'Elden Ring' Heads To AFM As Biggest Movie Ever On Sale At A Market; Amazon Joins Pic Starring Kit ConnorKit Connor & Diana Silvers To Star In "Preppy Killer" Pic 'PRƎPPY' For STX, Aggregate; Janicza Bravo Directing Shot on location in Belfast, the film comes from the Jung School in association with Northern Ireland Screen.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond After Josh O'Connor Withdraws

Raquel Baldwin produces, with Robert Machoian co-producing and van de Graaff executive producing. The movie has played at the UK’s Manchester Film Festival and at Newport Beach and SCAD Savannah in the U.S.The acquisition was negotiated at the AFM by Alan Green on behalf of UK outfit OneTwoThree Media and Stefan van de Graaff on behalf of the filmmakers.ahead of him, Kit is about to become one of the most recognisable young actors in the world, and this film puts him front and centre in a commanding lead performance.

Advertisement

Stefan has delivered a striking, unsettling debut with a terrific cast. ” Stefan van de Graaff added: “Partnering with OneTwoThree is extremely exciting for us as Alan and his team bring a very fresh, strategy-first approach to a sea of sameness amongst sales agents. Our film is so unique and the indie sales industry is shifting so rapidly under our feet; a sales partner who is both bespoke and innovative is no longer a “nice-to-have”.

The partnership is a meaningful step toward releasing the film to the tens of thousands of people who have messaged me asking when they can see it! ”Warner Bros TV & Paramount TV Studios To Merge Under Dungey & Thunell