Kit Birks completes first solo walk across Europe

Kit Birks, a former NHS nurse, has completed a treacherous solo expedition from the northernmost point in Norway to the southernmost point on the Greek island of Gavdos, becoming the first person to walk across Europe. The challenge took 343 days and saw her trek through 13 countries carrying a 23kg backpack and spend stretches of up to 10 days completely off-grid in the Arctic Circle.

She's survived a 90ft cliff fall, wild dogs and -15 degree temperatures to become the first person to walk across Europe. Kit Birks , a former NHS nurse, completed the treacherous solo expedition from the northernmost point in Norway to the southernmost point on the Greek island of Gavdos on Sunday.

The solo challenge took 343 days and saw her trek through 13 countries carrying a 23kg backpack and spend stretches of up to 10 days completely off-grid in the Arctic Circle. Ms Birks, 30, also dodged death after falling part way down a cliff while navigating a mountain path in Sweden and spent 210 days sleeping in a tent.

And her achievement is all the more remarkable given that just four years ago she was in the grip of alcohol and drug addiction and had attempted suicide. Ms Birks, from Andover, Hampshire, said she first started taking antidepressants aged 13 to treat persistent insomnia, anxiety and depression. Kit Birks, 30, pictured in Sweden on day 65 of her solo trek across Europe.

Throughout her teens she struggled with anorexia and bulimia, before becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol at 17. By the time she was in her 20s she was using drugs every day. It was only in May 2022 she started a recovery programme, during which she was diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder. During her expedition she carried a memorial flag bearing the names of hundreds of people lost to suicide, submitted by grieving families worldwide.

Her challenge has raised more than £76,000 for mental health charities and saw her win support from Prince William and Sir Stephen Fry. She now plans to spend five days celebrating with family in Crete, before returning home, where she said she was excited to enjoy grapes, cheese and a fresh pair of dungarees.

'I don't know how I feel, it's hard to describe so many thoughts and emotions. I don't think the scale of what I've done has really sunk in yet, nor that it's over,' she told the Daily Mail yesterday.

'What I do know is that I've done it - every step, every blister, every doubt has all led up to this moment and made the finish line unforgettable. 'Every step of the way I've been spurred on by stories shared by my followers, and I hope that what I've achieved in spite of my own challenges with mental health has helped others in some way.

' Believed to be a world-first route, Ms Birks started her mission in July last year and concluded on Sunday. Her journey is the equivalent of walking from Land's End to John o' Groats eight times over, while her total ascent - 114,672 metres - mimics scaling Mount Everest nearly 13 times. She celebrated four years clean and sober just days before reaching the finish line.

Describing her near death experience after being greeted at the finish line by her family yesterday, Ms Birks said: 'There was one precarious moment where I took a misstep as light faded, slid 30 metres down a cliff face and was left clinging to a boulder with both feet dangling.

'It's all a blur and I'm not sure how but adrenaline helped me pull myself and my 23kg bag up to safety. 'I really thought I was going to die but managed to come through and then get to safer ground. It was a very scary moment.

' Ms Birks on the Greek island of Gavdos on Sunday after completing her solo trek across Europe. Ms Birks on day 205 in Germany part way through her solo 5,000 mile walk across Europe. Her campaign - called Stride Beyond Silence - aims to encourage open conversations around mental health and suicide, inspired by her own mental health battles.

Three weeks ago Prince William messaged Kit from his Instagram account to say: 'Keep going, Kit, an amazing effort for an incredible cause. We're with you every step of the way! W' As well as regular Face Time calls with her parents and siblings, she also had a call with Sir Stephen Fry about their bipolar disorders. She said: 'It has been far more challenging than I ever could have imagined but also far more beautiful.

I honestly didn't feel like I was going to get to the finish line until the last few days.

'I have missed family and friends and just doing mundane things with people I love. 'I've also missed having a fridge full of food. I can't wait to have some grapes and a big block of cheese.

'I've also missed clothes as I've been wearing pretty much the same stanky clothes for the last year. I am not sure I remember how to sit still.

' She said low points included the fall, the 'never ending winter, sleeping in -15 degree temperatures and trudging through snow for months whilst totally alone'. 'I also faced risks to my personal safety on two occasions, once in Sweden and the other in Hungary which naturally caused me to weigh up the risks of continuing. But I am so glad that I did,' she added.

'The highs have been the breathtaking beauty of the remote wilderness of the Arctic circle





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