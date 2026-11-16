Eric Berkowitz arrested in Pennsylvania exposes Luis Miranda-Berrios' jailhouse plot to kill a child witness and her mother in Florida to prevent testimony in his child pornography case.

Carlos Manuel Miranda-Berrios, a thirty-year-old inmate currently held at the Osceola County Jail in Florida, has been charged with orchestrating a violent murder-for-hire conspiracy. Authorities allege that he attempted to arrange the kidnapping and killing of a child to prevent the minor from testifying in his own pending criminal trial. The plot also included a secondary target, the child's mother, who was slated for death if she attempted to intervene or stop the crime.

The conspiracy was exposed through the actions of Eric Berkowitz, an informant who was approached by a suspect seeking help with the murder. Instead of participating, Berkowitz contacted the Upper Dublin Police Department in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, February 10. His cooperation allowed law enforcement to intercept the plot before any harm could come to the intended victims, leading directly to the exposure of the active scheme.

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Miranda-Berrios faces severe new criminal charges including two counts of solicitation to commit murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional accusations include tampering with a victim, solicitation to commit a forcible sexual offense against a child, and solicitation to commit the kidnapping of a child. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office stated that he devised this violent scheme specifically to stop the child from testifying in a separate case investigated by Kissimmee police.

Records indicate that Miranda-Berrios offered substantial financial compensation for the child's death and additional funds for the mother if she became involved. Investigators uncovered evidence that he provided specific details about the victims, negotiated payment terms, and explicitly requested proof that the crimes had been executed. The scheme aimed to subject the child to heinous acts and a killing method designed to cause extreme suffering.

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This murder plot is directly linked to a separate case involving Miranda-Berrios' alleged illegal possession of child sexual abuse materials. His jury trial for these charges was rescheduled for December 14, having previously been set for October 5. In this underlying case, which stems from allegations dating back to 2022, he faces eight counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child.

He also faces one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony in the underlying pornography case. As of the latest reports, it remains unclear whether Miranda-Berrios has secured legal counsel for these new murder-for-hire charges. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives learned of the arrangement through the informant's tip, which successfully disrupted the criminal enterprise.

The incident highlights the severe legal consequences of attempting to obstruct justice through violent means while awaiting trial for serious offenses against children. The intervention by law enforcement prevented a tragedy that was being planned from within a secure detention facility. The case continues to develop as investigators gather more evidence regarding the financial arrangements and the identities of those approached to carry out the hits.