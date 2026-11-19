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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. During a Q&A, the KISS frontman admitted to melting a fan's eyelid like"cheese" during a performance stunt gone awry.

Well, no, not actually, but at one point he thought he had. At a recent KISS Q&A—and not just any Q&A, but a Q&A hosted as part of the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked event in Vegas—Simmons, the band’s frontman, revealed that he had a close call with a fan once while performing the song “100,000 Years. ” During the number, Simmons was known for spitting a fireball into the air.

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“We had gunpowder wrapped up in flash paper that looks like a candy kiss, and I had a candelabra,” he said of the stunt. “I don’t know why there was a candelabra onstage—we just thought it was cool. We thought, ‘Hey, that’s going to be great. There are going to be fireworks over their heads!

” One time, however, he spat it into the eyeball of an unlucky fan.

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“There was a guy standing on his seat, and it didn’t go up—it just went straight,” Simmons said. “Like those ducks that you shoot in a carnival, you just see it hit his face:, and then he went down. We didn’t know what happened to him, and at the end of the show we’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, our career is over!

” Luckily, the fan was a trooper: when the band’s manager brought him backstage to apologize, he said it was the best show he’d ever seen and even signed a waiver promising not to take legal action.

“I’m not exaggerating—the top of his eyelid or whatever was melted over like cheese,” said Simmons. “Our career could have been over at the time. We never heard from him ever again. ” Wherever you are, eye-cheese fan, Gene Simmons and KISS fans everywhere thank you for your magnanimity—and hope you went to the ER as soon as the concert was over.